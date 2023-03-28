SEATTLE — A little advice from a basketball legend went a long way Sunday night for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

Sue Bird, a four-time WNBA champion who played her entire 21-year professional career with the Seattle Storm and a two-time NCAA champion at Connecticut, made a surprise visit to the Hawkeyes’ shoot-around Sunday morning at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jaws dropped and faces were filled with smiles as Bird made an unannounced entry.

She did more than just say ‘Hello,’ she joined Iowa players and coaches as they sat in a circle on the court at the end of the shoot-around, something the Hawkeyes regularly do at the end of practices.

Bird offered some advice as she talked with the Hawkeyes as they prepared for their 97-83 win over Louisville, a victory which advanced Iowa to an 8:30 p.m. national semifinal on Friday in Dallas.

Forward McKenna Warnock said Bird told the Hawkeyes the Elite Eight game is always the most challenging game on the tournament trail because getting to the Final Four is a goal of every team.

“It was definitely a grind and like she said, it was hard and was up and down," Warnock said. “I think it really helped us in that first time out."

Guard Caitlin Clark agreed.

“She told us that things were going to be hard in this game," Clark said. “There’s always hard moments. Not everything is going to go your way and we started the game with a really hard moment."

Clark said Iowa’s experience — the Hawkeye starting five started its 90th game together Sunday — made a difference.

“We’re lucky enough that we have a group that is old enough to understand it’s not going to bother us," Clark said. "We came out, changed our defense and really from there I thought we played good basketball."

Remembering dad: Before taking her first step down a ladder after cutting off a piece of net to celebrate Iowa’s win Sunday, associate head coach Jan Jensen had one thing to do.

She paused and pointed toward the sky, acknowledging the sense of team’s accomplishment and the sorrow that accompanied the death of her father.

Jensen’s 86-year-old father, Dale, passed away Sunday morning following a battle with cancer.

She sent a message to Hawkeye coaches, who quickly joined Jensen in her hotel room. She told the team at breakfast and was with the Hawkeyes throughout the day.

“They said, ‘We got you.’ Just says a lot about the love and closeness we have on this team," Jensen said.

Players surrounded Jensen following the game and Monika Czinano said it was tough to see Jensen deal with it all.

“Especially at a time that is one of the highs of all our lives," Czinano said. “But, her dad’s dream was to see us do this so we know we had to see it through. I believe he was there with us every step of the way."

Defensive difference: Iowa coach Lisa Bluder felt the Hawkeyes’ ability to deal defensively with the Cardinals’ Hailey Van Lith and Chrislyn Carr was pivotal in the second half of Sunday’s win.

The pair combined for 26 first-half points for Louisville, but Van Lith collected just 10 points and hit just 2-of-9 shots in the final two quarters while Carr, a Rock Island graduate from Davenport, scored two of her 11 points after the break.

“Hailey and Chrislyn were the two that were hurting us in the first half. We had to do something and I thought we did," Bluder said. “Gabbie Marshall did a great job of hounding Hailey all over and Chrislyn doesn’t have a three the rest of the game. I thought we really locked in at halftime."

One for the books: With 12 assists Sunday, Clark became the first NCAA Division I player ever — male or female — to score 900 points and record 300 assists in a single season.

Clark’s did that while recording the 11th triple double of her career.

With her 41-point effort, Clark has topped 30 points 12 times this season and 34 times in her career.

A rarity: Clark became the fifth player to score 40 or more points in an NCAA regional final and the first to do so since 2009.

The others are Lorri Bauman of Drake, who put up 50 vs. Maryland in 1982, Jayne Appel of Stanford who scored 46 vs. Iowa State in 2009, Candice Wiggins of Stanford who scored 41 against Maryland in 2008 and Cindy Brown of Long Beach State, who had 40 in a game against Ohio State in 1987.

Hot shots: Iowa shot 53.7 percent for the game and topped 50 percent from the field in three of the four quarters, failing to do so only in the fourth when hitting 3-of-7 shots.

The Hawkeyes have now topped 50 percent in 17 of the last 20 quarters they have played since the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament.

Final Four watch party: The Iowa athletics department is hosting a free watch party Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the Hawkeyes’ national semifinal game at the Final Four in Dallas.

The game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff and the north, south and west doors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will open at 7:30 p.m. The clear bag policy used at home games throughout the season will be in effect.

Fans are being asked to view the game on the video board from the east side of the arena and due to ongoing construction, access to the floor will not be available for fans.

Parking will be free in all lots surrounding the arena and will all be open on a first-come, first-served basis.