Fran (and everyone else) enjoying the Luka Garza Show

At the end of his postgame news conference Sunday, a reporter asked Iowa coach Fran McCaffery something about how the Hawkeyes’ offensive strategy might change.
McCaffery tried hard not to express the depth of the incredulity he felt.
“We’ve got (Luka) Garza. We’re throwing it inside,’’ McCaffery said. “There’s some breaking news.’’
He still was chuckling about it a few minutes later in the hallway outside the Hawkeyes’ locker room when he crossed paths with a few Iowa reporters who covered the game.
“Did you get that?’’ he asked one of them. “We’re going to throw it inside to Garza. I don’t usually tip my hand like that.’’
He looked over at another reporter.
"Did you hear that?'' he said. "We're throwing it to Garza.''
Then he laughed again. It was easy to laugh after his team, led by Garza, had just come alive in the final minutes to pull out a 58-55 over Minnesota and, in the eyes of some of us, virtually clinch a berth in the NCAA tournament.
You can tell McCaffery is enjoying watching what his 6-foot-11 junior center is doing these days. Just about everyone is except the teams futilely trying to stop it.
Everyone knows exactly what is coming when they play Iowa. The Hawkeyes are going to hammer the ball inside to Garza as often as possible. No one seems to know how to stop it.
Minnesota knew it was coming Sunday but that didn’t keep Garza from making his first five shots and scoring Iowa’s first 10 points for the second time this season.
He finished with a fairly modest — for him — 24 points, including five in a closing 11-0 rush to win the game.
It was his 11th straight 20-plus game, the best run of any Big Ten player in 22 years. He has been under 20 in only one Big Ten game and in that one, he had 16 points and 18 rebounds. He is poised to become only the fourth Big Ten player in the past 28 years to average 23 or more points per game for the season.
He became the 12th Iowa player to surpass the 600-point mark in a season Sunday and he is on pace to break Iowa’s season scoring record of 699 within the next four or five games. If he opts to return for his senior season — and that’s a big if — he will almost certainly become the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader and maybe also their career rebounding leader.
He already has been named a candidate for pretty much every national player of the year trophy. The Wooden. The Naismith. The Oscar Robertson. He is a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award.
You have free articles remaining.
Many already are conceding him Big Ten player of the year honors and after Garza scored 38 points against Indiana on Thursday night, Hoosiers coach Archie Miller said he really doesn’t see how the Hawkeyes star can miss being the national player of the year.
One of the things that has impressed McCaffery the most is that none of this has gone to Garza’s head.
“He’s the same guy. It hasn’t affected him at all,’’ McCaffery said last week. “He’s just a grinder and he keeps working and he stays locked in. We just keep encouraging him to keep doing what he’s been doing.’’
Garza admitted there were times in previous seasons when he listened too much to what people were saying about him, both good and bad.
“I think in the past I let it affect me when people talked about me more but now I think I have such blinders on to what I want to do and what I want this team to be able to achieve that all that stuff doesn’t really affect me,’’ he said. “I just try to never be too high or too low based on how people are talking about me. I’ve worked too hard to let that affect me.’’
Near miss: It went largely unnoticed but Garza had a close brush with injury early in Sunday’s game.
After he scored to make it 8-0, he turned to run down the court and either stepped on Ryan Kriener’s foot or had Kriener step on his. He hobbled briefly but played on, scoring 16 more points before the game was over.
“I tweaked my ankle early in the game but I was able to battle through it,’’ Garza said.
Still ranked: Sunday’s win, coming on the heels of a loss at Indiana, allowed the Hawkeyes to move up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25. They are 20th heading into a home game Thursday against No. 25 Ohio State.
Maryland moved up to No. 7 in the poll and Penn State matched its highest placement ever at No. 9.
Picking sides: Big Ten Network experts Robbie Hummel and Mike DeCourcey chose up sides in a hypothetical draft of Big Ten players on Sunday night’s Big Ten Basketball and Beyond program, and amazingly Garza was not the No. 1 pick.
Hummel used the first choice to take Penn State’s Lamar Stevens. DeCourcey then gleefully chose Garza.
Hummel’s five players: Stevens, Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (he was the eighth player chosen) and Michigan’s Isaiah Livers. Team DeCourcey: Garza, Maryland’s Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Penn State’s Myreon Jones.
It says something about the strength of the conference when a first-team All-American from a year ago (Winston) is the fifth player picked and Kaleb Wesson, Zavier Simpson, Xavier Tillman, Kofi Cockburn and Trayce Jackson-Davis aren’t considered to be among the top 10 players.
POWs: Cowan was named the Big Ten player of the week after averaging 18.5 points and 6 assists in victories over Nebraska and Michigan State.
Michigan’s Franz Wagner was named the freshman of the week for the second time in three weeks.