Fran (and everyone else) enjoying the Luka Garza Show

One of the things that has impressed McCaffery the most is that none of this has gone to Garza’s head.

“He’s the same guy. It hasn’t affected him at all,’’ McCaffery said last week. “He’s just a grinder and he keeps working and he stays locked in. We just keep encouraging him to keep doing what he’s been doing.’’

Garza admitted there were times in previous seasons when he listened too much to what people were saying about him, both good and bad.

“I think in the past I let it affect me when people talked about me more but now I think I have such blinders on to what I want to do and what I want this team to be able to achieve that all that stuff doesn’t really affect me,’’ he said. “I just try to never be too high or too low based on how people are talking about me. I’ve worked too hard to let that affect me.’’

Near miss: It went largely unnoticed but Garza had a close brush with injury early in Sunday’s game.

After he scored to make it 8-0, he turned to run down the court and either stepped on Ryan Kriener’s foot or had Kriener step on his. He hobbled briefly but played on, scoring 16 more points before the game was over.