Fran has been at his best in Hawkeyes' early-season run

Immediately after a lopsided victory over Iowa State last week, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was asked if his team had just played its best game of the season.

“I hope not,’’ McCaffery said.

The reporter actually was asking if it was the Hawkeyes’ best effort so far (which it was), but the response was telling nonetheless.

Despite a great deal of adversity in the first month of the season and some other clouds still looming above the Iowa program, McCaffery is very optimistic that his team can play even better than this and be a factor in the Big Ten in the months to come.

As it is, the Hawkeyes already have exceeded the expectations of some experts. They are off to an 8-3 start heading into a welcome nine-day break in the schedule. For the first time this season, they are receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

They just endured a stretch of six games in 15 days against teams that won 20-plus game last season and they went 4-2 in that stretch, including a pair of road victories by double-digit margins and a neutral-site conquest of the team that finished second in the nation a year ago.

The list of reasons for the early success is lengthy.