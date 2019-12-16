Fran has been at his best in Hawkeyes' early-season run

Immediately after a lopsided victory over Iowa State last week, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was asked if his team had just played its best game of the season.
“I hope not,’’ McCaffery said.
The reporter actually was asking if it was the Hawkeyes’ best effort so far (which it was), but the response was telling nonetheless.
Despite a great deal of adversity in the first month of the season and some other clouds still looming above the Iowa program, McCaffery is very optimistic that his team can play even better than this and be a factor in the Big Ten in the months to come.
As it is, the Hawkeyes already have exceeded the expectations of some experts. They are off to an 8-3 start heading into a welcome nine-day break in the schedule. For the first time this season, they are receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
They just endured a stretch of six games in 15 days against teams that won 20-plus game last season and they went 4-2 in that stretch, including a pair of road victories by double-digit margins and a neutral-site conquest of the team that finished second in the nation a year ago.
The list of reasons for the early success is lengthy.
Junior center Luka Garza has had a breakout season and leads the Big Ten in scoring. The team defense has been vastly improved. The Hawkeyes have shown a toughness and grit that sometimes was missing in the past. Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick has been a solid addition to the starting lineup, freshman Joe Toussaint has provided speed and energy off the bench and redshirt sophomore Connor McCaffery has shown great improvement at both ends of the court.
Here is one nobody is talking about much: Fran McCaffery has done some of the best coaching of his 10-year Iowa career in these first 11 games.
We mentioned the defensive improvement. There have been a few lapses — Michigan scored 103 points against them — but the Hawkeyes are holding opponents to 70.2 points per game, 43.2% shooting from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range. All of those numbers are four-year lows.
McCaffery and his staff had masterful defensive game plans against Syracuse, Texas Tech and Iowa State and the Hawkeyes have shown a renewed commitment at that end of the floor.
“I think you see our defensive intensity seeping through for more and more minutes every time we come out,’’ Connor McCaffery said after Thursday’s 84-68 victory over Iowa State. “That’s something we’ll continue to work on. The more defense we can play throughout the game, the better this team is going to be because we’re going to score.’’
Connor’s dad also has shown a willingness to depart from some of his usual tactics. In the past, he sometimes has been hesitant to play his starters for a lot of minutes, especially early in the season, and he has resisted the modern trend of playing three or four guards at a time.
Since starting forward Jack Nunge suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fifth game of the season, the Hawkeyes essentially have gone with a four-guard starting lineup. They have two starters averaging 30-plus minutes a game and in one contest four starters played 36 or more minutes.
McCaffery and his staff seemingly have pushed the right buttons most of the time in terms of lineup combinations and changing defenses.
The prospects for the remainder of this season took a big hit Monday when Iowa announced that senior guard Jordan Bohannon is done for the season and will undergo additional hip surgery.
Bohannon hasn't quite been himself anyway. He shot less than 30% from the field in the 10 games in which he played and the Hawkeyes probably are as good — maybe better — without him.
Still, it further shortens an already diminished bench. McCaffery is going to need to continue pushing all the right buttons from the sidelines.
Connor clutch: As mentioned, Connor McCaffery has played very well in most of the first 11 games.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore is among the national leaders in assist/turnover ratio, has done a good job defending much taller players when the Hawkeyes have a smaller lineup on the floor and he has been more of a scoring threat.
He is shooting 90.3% at the foul line and already has more 3-point field goals than he did all of last season. He hit one of the biggest shots of the season to date when he knocked down a 3-pointer to punctuate an Iowa State second-half run on Thursday.
“With guys like CJ, (Joe Wieskamp), Jordan and Luka, I’m not going to hunt 3s,’’ Connor said. “I’m not going to hunt shots but in that situation, I was open, I banged it and I think it was a pretty big shot.’’
Long layoffs: The Hawkeyes aren’t going to see much game action between now and the resumption of the Big Ten season on Jan. 4.
They have a nine-day gap between Iowa State and Saturday’s game against Cincinnati in the Legends Classic in Chicago, then go another eight days before a Dec. 29 home game with Kennesaw State. That’s followed by a six-day layoff.
That’s only two games in the span of more than three weeks.
“In the short run, we’re a little banged up. We need a little time off anyway health-wise but more importantly for finals,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “After that, would I like to play a little more often? Probably. But I’m glad we have a game before Christmas and another one after Christmas before we go back to league play.’’
Pemsl getting closer?: Cordell Pemsl played only four minutes in the victory at Iowa State but the junior forward will be a very important player in the last two-thirds of the season, especially now that Bohannon is finished.
Fran McCaffery said before the ISU game that he thought Pemsl was getting closer to getting back to the productivity of his freshman season.
“The more playing time he gets, the more comfortable he’ll get out there,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s a very intelligent player, he’s got great feel and he impacts out offense in particular but also, he really sees it defensively … He’s a really critical piece for our team moving forward.’’
Stevens honored: Lamar Stevens of Penn State, Iowa’s next Big Ten opponent, was named the Big Ten’s player of the week after recording double-doubles in a pair of games last week. Included was an 18-point, 11-rebound performance to hand Maryland its first loss.
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis shared the freshman of the week award.
Ranked: While Iowa received votes for the first time this season, Penn State slipped into the Top 25 in the AP poll Monday, checking in at No. 23.