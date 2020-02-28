Fredrick back and ready to face Nittany Lions

IOWA CITY — CJ Fredrick is back.
Iowa’s freshman guard is slated to return after missing three games with a sprained right ankle, just in time for a rematch of arguably the most entertaining game of a highly entertaining Big Ten season.
Fredrick will be in the starting lineup Saturday when 18th-ranked Iowa hosts No. 14 Penn State in an 11 a.m. start at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"He looks pretty good," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said at a Friday afternoon news conference. "He's been able to do pretty much everything the last couple days."
Teammates said Fredrick, who has shot 46.7% from 3-point range this season, has looked more than just "pretty good" in the past few workouts.
"Really good," said senior Ryan Kriener, who will go back to the bench with Fredrick returning. "I think he hit his first few shots (Thursday) and someone from the sideline screamed out ‘He’s back!’"
Fredrick injured the ankle Feb. 13 while trying to make a sharp cut late in the first half against Indiana and admitted it has been frustrating to sit and watch the last three games. He missed three other games earlier in the season with other physical ailments.
"I really wanted to get out there and play …," he said. "But at the end of the day, I had to do what’s right for me. Coach was great through the whole process. He was behind me 100%. He said ‘Don’t come back until you’re 100%.’"
Fredrick said he went through a full practice Thursday and did everything he normally does. Most importantly, there was no lingering soreness afterward.
"That was a big key because last week I was feeling good and then I woke up the next morning and I couldn’t even walk," he said. "So not being sore today told me I was ready to go."
You have free articles remaining.
The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) won two of the three games without Fredrick, but his return will really help the team’s depth.
"He's one of the best shooters in the league, gives you another weapon offensively, but also can make a play, an experienced guy," McCaffery said.
Fredrick’s absence coincided with a shooting slump for Joe Wieskamp, the Hawkeyes’ No. 2 scorer and other primary perimeter threat. Wieskamp has made just 6 of 27 shots since Fredrick went out, 1 of 12 from 3-point range, while scoring just 19 points.
But McCaffery said he doesn’t think there is any connection between Fredrick’s absence and Wieskamp’s struggles.
"He's getting good looks at it," he said of Wieskamp. "He's been a little bit off. He's really working. I thought he worked without the ball extremely well. He's trying to mix up his drives and his jump shots, his pull-ups. He'll get going again."
Wieskamp, who said he feels he has just placed too much pressure on himself lately, had 23 points and 10 rebounds in an 89-86 loss to Penn State back on Jan. 4. Fredrick sat out the second half of that game and two subsequent games with what was diagnosed as a stress reaction in his left foot.
That earlier battle with the Nittany Lions at the Palestra in Philadelphia ranks as one of the epic struggles of the Big Ten season. The lead changed hands 24 times — nearly twice as many as in any other Iowa game this season — and the score was tied 10 times.
"You had two teams going up and down. It was a fast-paced game," McCaffery said. "There were a lot of good individual plays, individual performances. There were a ton of lead changes. I think a lot of times people look at what they think as a good game is different teams taking the lead at various points in time. Both teams fought hard. Both teams fought back. It was a really competitive, physical, clean game I thought."
That game was eight weeks ago. The Nittany Lions (20-7, 11-6 Big Ten) have used different lineups since then, have incorporated new players into the mix and have played the past six games without No. 2 scorer Myreon Jones, who has been out with an unspecified illness.
"They’re maybe a little bit different than the last time we saw them," Wieskamp said. "They’ve got some guys like (Seth) Lundy, the freshman, who has really stepped up and is shooting it really well from 3.
"It’s a pretty complete team that has been playing really well and has surprised a lot of people from across the country so we’re looking forward to the matchup."