Fredrick back and ready to face Nittany Lions

Fredrick said he went through a full practice Thursday and did everything he normally does. Most importantly, there was no lingering soreness afterward.

"That was a big key because last week I was feeling good and then I woke up the next morning and I couldn’t even walk," he said. "So not being sore today told me I was ready to go."

The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) won two of the three games without Fredrick, but his return will really help the team’s depth.

"He's one of the best shooters in the league, gives you another weapon offensively, but also can make a play, an experienced guy," McCaffery said.

Fredrick’s absence coincided with a shooting slump for Joe Wieskamp, the Hawkeyes’ No. 2 scorer and other primary perimeter threat. Wieskamp has made just 6 of 27 shots since Fredrick went out, 1 of 12 from 3-point range, while scoring just 19 points.

But McCaffery said he doesn’t think there is any connection between Fredrick’s absence and Wieskamp’s struggles.

"He's getting good looks at it," he said of Wieskamp. "He's been a little bit off. He's really working. I thought he worked without the ball extremely well. He's trying to mix up his drives and his jump shots, his pull-ups. He'll get going again."