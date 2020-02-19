Fredrick could return as early as Thursday

"The reality is everybody likes to talk about whatever issues you have," McCaffery said. "This guy was unavailable, that guy is injured, that guy is out. Everybody's in the same boat. Everybody has somebody out …

"Everybody goes through it, so I just think that the idea is we don't talk about it and I think that creates an environment where you have a little bit of toughness. … I think if you just kind of don't talk about it, don't think about it, but prepare for what might happen, at least you're in a better position to try to win."

All season, the Hawkeyes (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) have allowed adversity to slide off their backs like soap suds in the shower.

They defeated Minnesota in a rugged, rough-house road game Sunday without Fredrick. They defeated Big Ten front-runner Maryland when Fredrick was out earlier in the season with a different injury. They have been playing most of the season without Jordan Bohannon, Jack Nunge and Patrick McCaffery.

The impact seemingly has been minimal.