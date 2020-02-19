Fredrick could return as early as Thursday

IOWA CITY — When CJ Fredrick went down with an ankle injury a week ago against Indiana, the immediate thought of many was that the Iowa freshman was going to be sidelined for a long time.
Ankle sprains frequently take several weeks to heal. Some speculated that Fredrick may not play again until the postseason.
Now, there appears to be at least some chance he could play Thursday night when the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 25 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday that Fredrick is still classified as "day to day," but when asked if there was any chance he might face the Buckeyes, the coach said "Maybe."
"We'll see what he does today," McCaffery said, referring to the Hawkeyes’ Wednesday afternoon practice. "He was walking (Tuesday). He did a little bit of running.
"Now, you’ve got to see if he can cut. Then you’ve got to determine, can he do that for 40 minutes against a quality opponent like Ohio State? Is it a stretch? It could be. But he could be available to play. We really won't make that decision probably until (Thursday) at shoot-around."
Whether Fredrick returns to the lineup or not, you won’t hear any excuses from McCaffery or any of his players. The 10th-year coach has been careful to not even discuss whatever injuries, suspensions or adversity are affecting his team.
"The reality is everybody likes to talk about whatever issues you have," McCaffery said. "This guy was unavailable, that guy is injured, that guy is out. Everybody's in the same boat. Everybody has somebody out …
"Everybody goes through it, so I just think that the idea is we don't talk about it and I think that creates an environment where you have a little bit of toughness. … I think if you just kind of don't talk about it, don't think about it, but prepare for what might happen, at least you're in a better position to try to win."
All season, the Hawkeyes (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) have allowed adversity to slide off their backs like soap suds in the shower.
They defeated Minnesota in a rugged, rough-house road game Sunday without Fredrick. They defeated Big Ten front-runner Maryland when Fredrick was out earlier in the season with a different injury. They have been playing most of the season without Jordan Bohannon, Jack Nunge and Patrick McCaffery.
The impact seemingly has been minimal.
"I think everywhere I’ve been there’s been the same type of drive and desire to not make excuses whenever adversity comes because it happens to every team in every season," said fifth-year senior Bakari Evelyn, who played in two other college programs before arriving at Iowa this season. "But I think the difference with this group is we’ve kind of been through it. It’s not an unknown feeling for us. We’re not scared of it."
It helps that the Hawkeyes have more versatility position-wise than most teams. Pretty much every player on the roster is comfortable at more than one position. Sophomore Connor McCaffery has started at four different spots. For some of the key stretches Sunday at Minnesota, the Hawkeyes had all three of their big men — Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener and Cordell Pemsl — on the court together.
"It’s just something you have to do when you have numbers like we do this year," Kriener said. "We’ve always been preaching next man up."
In Ohio State (17-8, 7-7), the Hawkeyes will be facing another team that has endured more than its share of adversity. The Buckeyes have responded in a similar way and are in line to make the NCAA tournament thanks to a dominant big man in Kaleb Wesson and one of the best defenses in the Big Ten.
McCaffery said the Buckeyes are simply a very tough, highly competitive team.
"They obviously had that little stretch in the middle of the year where they didn’t play very well, but they were also missing some players to injuries and some suspensions," Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp said. "When they have their full team together, they’re pretty darn good."