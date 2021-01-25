Fredrick's absence was noticeable against Hoosiers

Long wait: After Thursday’s disheartening loss, the Hawkeyes were eager to get back on the court and atone for the loss.

However, the postponement of Sunday’s game with Nebraska gave them plenty of time to simmer and contemplate their next step.

“I think it’s definitely going to suck not being able to go right into another game,’’ Garza said after the game. “We just need to flush it and get into the mentality of improving every day … We need to use these days to fine-tune ourselves and continue to work hard and get back to that mentality that we need to have.’’

Poll watch: Iowa dropped from No. 4 to No. 7 in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 following the loss to Indiana.

Michigan, whose program has been placed on pause for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, is now the highest ranked Big Ten team at No. 4, followed by the Hawkeyes, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 19 Illinois and No. 21 Minnesota.

Milestone update: Wieskamp has moved up to 47th on Iowa’s career scoring list with 1,041 points and has a chance to move up a few more spots in the next game. He is 13 points behind Carl Cain and Reggie Evans and 19 behind Glen Worley.