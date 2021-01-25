Fredrick's absence was noticeable against Hoosiers

CJ Fredrick is one member of the starting lineup for the Iowa basketball team who sometimes goes unnoticed.
He doesn’t pile up the mind-boggling statistical numbers of Luka Garza. He’s not as spectacular as Joe Wieskamp. He doesn’t have the massive career stats or the social media presence of Jordan Bohannon. He is only the team’s fourth leading scorer.
But when he went to the sidelines with an unspecified lower leg injury Thursday against Indiana, you could see just how valuable he is. His absence was very noticeable.
After holding a 6-point lead at halftime, the Hawkeyes collapsed in the second half and suffered an 81-69 loss that dropped them a game-and-a-half behind Michigan in the Big Ten race.
Without Fredrick, a 50% 3-point shooter for the season, the Hoosiers were able to focus more defensive attention on Garza and Wieskamp.
“CJ definitely was a huge loss,’’ Wieskamp said. “He brings such a huge presence when he’s out on the floor … When he was out, that allowed them to sag down into the gaps because they didn’t need to worry as much about 3-point shooting.’’
Fredrick also is the Hawkeyes’ best perimeter defender and it was noteworthy that 25 of Indiana’s last 31 points were scored by guards who hadn’t done much earlier in the contest.
His absence definitely was felt at both ends of the floor.
Fredrick’s status for an important Friday game at Illinois is unknown at this point although with eight days between games, there is hope that he could be back in action by then.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore isn’t exactly a stranger to leg injuries.
He missed six games and large chunks of others last season because of three different injuries: A strained quadriceps, a stress reaction in his left foot and a sprained right ankle.
He had surgery in July to have a screw inserted into his fifth metatarsal to repair a stress fracture in his right foot.
It’s not known if Fredrick’s current problem is related to any of those previous ailments.
He had managed to steer clear of injuries this season as the Hawkeyes have started the same lineup in all 15 games.
If Fredrick can’t play Friday, the Hawkeyes most likely would go with a more conventional starting lineup with Connor McCaffery moving from power forward to shooting guard and the vacancy being filled by a taller player, either Keegan Murray, Jack Nunge or Patrick McCaffery.
That may not be great matchup-wise against Illinois. The Fighting Illini primarily play four guards along with 7-foot, 290-pound Kofi Cockburn.
Long wait: After Thursday’s disheartening loss, the Hawkeyes were eager to get back on the court and atone for the loss.
However, the postponement of Sunday’s game with Nebraska gave them plenty of time to simmer and contemplate their next step.
“I think it’s definitely going to suck not being able to go right into another game,’’ Garza said after the game. “We just need to flush it and get into the mentality of improving every day … We need to use these days to fine-tune ourselves and continue to work hard and get back to that mentality that we need to have.’’
Poll watch: Iowa dropped from No. 4 to No. 7 in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 following the loss to Indiana.
Michigan, whose program has been placed on pause for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, is now the highest ranked Big Ten team at No. 4, followed by the Hawkeyes, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 19 Illinois and No. 21 Minnesota.
Milestone update: Wieskamp has moved up to 47th on Iowa’s career scoring list with 1,041 points and has a chance to move up a few more spots in the next game. He is 13 points behind Carl Cain and Reggie Evans and 19 behind Glen Worley.
Bohannon is just one assist behind Andre Woolridge for the No. 2 spot on Iowa’s career list. He trails No. 1 Jeff Horner by 38 assists.
Bohannon remains sixth on the Big Ten’s career 3-point field goal list, four behind Illinois’ Cory Bradford.
Not yet: After going 0 for 9 from the field (0 for 8 on 3s) in the loss to Indiana, Bohannon put out a meme on Twitter of a player launching one wild shot after another without coming close on any of them.
It was accompanied by the question: “Have I made one yet?’’ along with the hashtag #morelife.
Bohannon joked about his performance on his weekly podcast, The Standpoint, and said the only regret he had from that night was buying and watching the film Prometheus after the game. He referred to that as “one of the biggest mistakes of my life.’’