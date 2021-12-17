Friday's college report

Men’s basketball
Milwaukee Area Tech 85, Black Hawk 76: The Black Hawk College men's basketball team pushed the nationally sixth-ranked Milwaukee Area Technical College Stormers, but came up just short in an 85-76 non-conference decision.
The loss dropped the Braves to 6-5 ahead of Saturday's contest against Bryant & Stratton back in Milwaukee.
Donyae McCaskill led the Braves with 18 points and Jacob Profit added 17. Former Davenport Central standout Keshawn Pegues added 10.
Mason Johnson led the Stormers with a game-high 24 points
Women’s basketball
St. Ambrose 72, Governors State 53: The St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team parlayed a solid start into Friday’s 72-53 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Governors State at Lee Lohman Arena.
SAU jumped out to a 21-12 lead after the opening frame and built the gap to 39-23 at halftime and 59-36 after three quarters as the Bees moved to 12-1 for the season, 8-1 in league play.
The Bees had five players finish in double-digit scoring. Jaynee Prestegaard led the Bees with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. She was followed by starters Kylie Wroblewski and Madeline Prestegaard, who each chipped in 12 points, and Shayne Smith with 11. Anna Plumer added 12 points in a reserve role, hitting four of her five 3-point attempts.
The Bees shot 49.1% (28 of 57) from the field, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range. SAU also won the rebounding battle 38-23.
Governors State (5-9, 4-5 CCAC) had four players in double-figure scoring led by Kennedy Weigt’s game-high 15 points.
Black Hawk 69, Milwaukee Area Tech 62: The Black Hawk College women’s basketball team started its weekend foray in Milwaukee with a 69-62 victory over Milwaukee Area Technical Institute.
Sophomore Meagan Teal dropped in a game-high 23 points and freshman Khloe Damm added 15 off the bench in helping the Braves rally from a 20-9 deficit after the opening quarter. BHC rallied to grab a 31-28 halftime lead before losing the edge in the third quarter and outscoring the 7-7 hosting Stormers 21-14 in the final frame.
The Lady Braves (6-6) are back in action Saturday at Bryant & Stratton in a 1 p.m. tip-off.