Friends Henson, Fry were pioneers of change

During an interview he described as routine in his book, "Hayden Fry: A High Porch Picnic," Fry wrote that when he asked about the possibility of integrating the SMU team, "Our discussions hit the wall. The question obviously surprised them, and they told me there was no chance of that happening."

SMU officials told Fry that nobody in the Southwest Conference had an integrated program and that SMU wasn’t going to be the first. Fry responded by telling SMU that he wasn’t interested the job.

"My attitude about race was developed early in life. I had black friends while growing up in Eastland and Odessa who I played and worked with," Fry wrote. "We spent a lot of time together. They lived on the ‘wrong side’ of the tracks, but I had lived there for a while, too."

He said he raised the possibility of integrating the SMU program because he wanted to do that, believed it was the right thing to do and knew that he had to negotiate that before accepting the job.

After some time following his original rejection, SMU officials called again to see if Fry was still interested in the job. He said he was, and that his stance on recruiting Black athletes for his program had not changed.