From ISU to Iowa, Feuerbach likes her new fit

That ultimately led her to Iowa, where Feuerbach now works toward fitting into a backcourt rotation that includes returning starters Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall and reserve Tomi Taiwo in addition to Clark.

Feuerbach said the decision was a difficult one, but found coaches receptive to her joining the program and she welcomed the chance to take the court again with Clark, who earned consensus all-American honors last season as an Iowa freshman.

The pair previously teamed up on a national championship team with the All-Iowa Attack AAU program.

“I played with her for two years,’’ Clark said. “She’s an amazing kid, an amazing person and I think she made a great decision to come here. She wants to win and that’s what we want to do.’’

Clark describes Feuerbach as a true team player, describing her as someone who is “willing to do whatever she needs to do for the team. She’s super athletic.’’

Feuerbach is anxious to put that to work for Iowa following a move that took some serious thought before she decided to become a Hawkeye.

“There were a lot of deep conversations with my parents. There’s a lot of things that went into it. The location is good, about two hours closer to home,’’ Feuerbach said.