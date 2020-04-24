Frye brings in strong recruiting class with lots of Q-C connections

As much as points, he also likes that all of the girls are more than one-dimensional players and bring athleticism to the program.

“Lexi Nichols is a terrific point guard who can play at our level and make an immediate impact,” said Frye.

“I think Sidney and Carley are two bigs who are extremely athletic that we would utilize in our up-tempo style of play and two bigs who can get up and down the court and rebound really well.”

The coach said Rock Island’s Williams and Freeman “would have similar roles to what they had” with the Rocks.

“They played on good teams and did a good job of finding their roles and being really good at it," he said. "Bre does an extremely good job of defending and can shoot from the perimeter. I think she usually gets the assignment of guarding the best player Rocky played. … Morgan is a very versatile player who can play in and can play out, she can shoot a little bit, she can defend. She’s got some long arms, so she can play multiple positions.”

