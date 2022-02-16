Game-deciding 3s back Bees into a corner

There was a fine line between winning and losing Wednesday night at Lee Lohman Arena — the 3-point line.

St. Francis (Ill.) hit a pair of shots from behind the arc in the final minute of play to hand St. Ambrose a 61-56 women’s basketball loss in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Braxtin Mickens knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner to extend a 53-52 lead with just under 1 minute left and Kalyn Sias-Chaney beat the shot clock buzzer from the right wing with 17 seconds left in the game as the Saints opened 59-54 margin.

The baskets followed a 1-for-16 start from the field for St. Francis in a fourth quarter dominated by defense.

"They hit the shots they needed most," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. "We did a good job of taking care of the ball and for most of the fourth quarter, we played the kind of defense we needed to play to give ourselves a chance. But when it mattered, they hit them."

The loss dropped St. Ambrose to 24-4 on the season and 17-4 in the CCAC, one game in front of the Indiana-South Bend team the Fighting Bees visit on Saturday to determine the third seed for next week’s conference tournament.

"We’ve got to get it going again," St. Ambrose guard Shayne Smith said. "We need to go get a win on the road."

The Fighting Bees find themselves in that situation after St. Francis (22-6, 19-2 CCAC) opened a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

Sias-Chaney and Mickens factored into that as well, combining for three 3-point field goals that allowed St. Francis to pull away from the 12-11 lead it held after one quarter.

After a 4-of-15 start from the field in the opening quarter, the Saints warmed from the perimeter to build a 35-28 halftime advantage.

The baskets from behind the arc by Sias-Chaney and Mickens complemented what St. Francis was getting from Andrianna Acosta.

The senior forward had a double-double by halftime, collecting 12 points and 11 rebounds to help St. Francis to a lead that reached 11 points on three occasions before baskets by Smith and Kylie Wroblewski pulled the Bees within seven at the break.

St. Ambrose trailed 49-43 heading into a fourth quarter in which neither team scored a point in the first three minutes.

The Bees, led by a 16-point, 11-rebound effort from Wroblewski, pulled within 51-49 on a pair of free throws by Smith with 2:47 to play and used a basket by Madeline Prestegaard to come within a point on a free throw by Smith with 1:17 left.

Mickens followed with the first of the two critical 3-point baskets.

"They hit the shots they needed at the key times," Smith said. "We’ve got to learn from this."

Acosta finished the game with 18 points and 21 rebounds, work complemented by 13 points from Jordan Pyle and 12 from Mickens.

