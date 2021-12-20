 Skip to main content
GameDay: Southeastern Louisiana at Iowa
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AT IOWA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

Livestream: BTN+

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Southeastern Louisiana is 4-8 on the season but only one of the Lions’ four victories has come against a Division I opponent. Southeastern Louisiana won at Troy 72-68 in the fourth game of an eight-game road trip that ends at Iowa. The Lions’ other wins were against Southeastern Baptist, Paul Quinn College and Ecclesia.

* Iowa continues to take care of the basketball. The Hawkeyes are averaging 8.4 turnovers through their 8-3 start, ranking second in the nation in fewest turnovers per game. Iowa is also second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.08 and is third among Division I programs with a +7.5 turnover margin.

* The Lions arrive at Iowa following a 77-54 loss at Iowa State on Sunday. Gus Okafor, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior forward, led Southeastern Louisiana with 13 points and eight rebounds. The Lions struggled with their shot against ISU, hitting just 36.7 percent of their shots against an Iowa State team that shot 56.9 percent for the game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Southeastern Louisiana (4-8)

Jalyn Hinton;6-6;sr.;11.5

Gus Okafor;6-6;jr.;12.8

Keon Clergeot;6-1;sr.;12.1

Ryan Burkhardt;6-5;sr.;7.5

Joe Kasperzyk;6-3;jr.;8.1

Iowa (8-3)

Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.5

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.4

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.7

Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.2

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.5

