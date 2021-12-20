GameDay: Southeastern Louisiana at Iowa

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AT IOWA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

Livestream: BTN+

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Southeastern Louisiana is 4-8 on the season but only one of the Lions’ four victories has come against a Division I opponent. Southeastern Louisiana won at Troy 72-68 in the fourth game of an eight-game road trip that ends at Iowa. The Lions’ other wins were against Southeastern Baptist, Paul Quinn College and Ecclesia.

* Iowa continues to take care of the basketball. The Hawkeyes are averaging 8.4 turnovers through their 8-3 start, ranking second in the nation in fewest turnovers per game. Iowa is also second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.08 and is third among Division I programs with a +7.5 turnover margin.