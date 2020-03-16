Garza adds 3 All-American teams to resume

Iowa center Luka Garza continued to reel in more awards Monday following his record-setting junior season.

Garza was named to the first team of All-America teams by CBS Sports, NBC Sports, and USA Today.

He was joined on all three first teams by Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Kansas’ Udoka Azbuike, Marquette’s Markus Howard and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

Garza already made one All-America team last week when he was honored by The Sporting News. He also was named the national player of the year by TSN and Bleacher Report, the Big Ten player of the year by the league’s coaches and media and the Associated Press, and the District VI player of the year by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

More awards are likely to come in the future, The 6-foot-11 center is a finalist for the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy, the Lute Olson Award, the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Trophy and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year.

Garza finished with the season with averages of 23.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, becoming one of only three Big Ten players ever to collect 740 points and 305 rebounds in the same season. The others were Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994 and the Boilermakers’ Joe Barry Carroll in 1979.