Garza and Fredrick win Big Ten weekly awards

The University of Iowa swept the Big Ten’s weekly awards Monday as center Luka Garza was named the league’s player of the week and guard CJ Fredrick was honored as the freshman of the week.

The 6-foot-11 Garza averaged 30 points, five rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in victories over Northwestern and Michigan, hitting 62.5% of his shots from the field (20 of 32), 66.7% (4 of 6) from 3-point range and 84.2% (16 of 19) of his free throws.

He had 33 points in the 90-83 victory over Michigan, giving him 77 points in two games against the Wolverines. It is the most points by any Big Ten player against a single opponent in regular-season play over the past 20 seasons.

He had 27 points against Northwestern, including a run of 14 straight in the second half.

Fredrick returned from a foot injury to average 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the two games last week. He equaled his career high with 21 points against Michigan. Against Northwestern, he scored 11 points and matched his career best with five assists.

