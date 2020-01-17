Garza and Hawkeyes dominate late to topple Michigan

But then then Brooks hit back-to-back 3s and Zavier Simpson and DeJulius began hurting the Hawkeyes with dribble penetration, and the Wolverines surged into a 66-63 lead with 11½ minutes to go, eventually leading by as much as 72-65.

Franz Wagner added 18 points for Michigan with Teske collecting 14 points and a career-best seven assists.

Howard wasn’t happy with the fact that his team was called for 23 fouls while Iowa was only whistled 13 times, but much of that was attributable to Garza, who drew a dozen fouls all by himself.

“He got their whole team in foul trouble,’’ Wieskamp said. “You could see Simpson and Teske sitting in the first half with foul trouble and then in the second half some of those bigs had three, four and some fouled out. He (Garza) works so hard in the post that he draws so many fouls.’’

McCaffery and his players gave credit to the energy provided by the crowd, which was larger and more active than anyone expected considering the weather outside. It’s the second straight week that the Hawkeyes drew a large Friday night crowd with the students on winter break.

“That energy level they provided, especially when we made that first basket, was all the difference in the world,’’ McCaffery said.

“I was shocked last week to be honest with you that we had the crowd we did and the same thing this week. Bad snow storm and these people showed up in force and they were into the game and impacted the game.’’

