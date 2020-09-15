Garza and Kriener share Chris Street Award

The college basketball season ended six months ago, but Luka Garza is still adding to his impressive stack of post-season awards.
The Iowa center, who was the Big Ten player of the year and won six national player of the year awards, Tuesday was named the co-winner of the Hawkeyes’ Chris Street Award.
Garza and senior center Ryan Kriener shared the honor, presented annually to the player or players “who best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm, and intensity’’ of Street, an Iowa player who died in a car accident in 1993.
Garza averaged 23.9 points per game for the season, 26.2 in Big Ten games, becoming the first player to average at least 26 or more points in league play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994 and the first true center to do it since Minnesota’s Tom Kondla in 1967. Garza scored 20 or more points in 16 consecutive Big Ten games and broke Iowa’s school record with 740 points for the season.
Kriener, one of only two seniors on Iowa’s team, averaged 7.7 points per game in helping the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 record and what would have been a certain berth in the NCAA tournament.
Kriener also shared the team’s most improved player award with Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp, who was second on the team in both scoring (14.0) and rebounding (6.1) and led the Big Ten in free throw percentage (85.6).
Garza also was named the Hawkeyes’ best rebounder after averaging 9.8 rebounds per game, fourth best in the Big Ten.
The team’s newcomer of the year award went to redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick, who led the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage (46.1) while averaging 10.2 points per game, while the top playmaker award went to Connor McCaffery, who led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.
The Kenny Arnold Hawkeye Spirit Award, for “leadership, character, courage, determination and poise,’’ was shared by Joe Toussaint and Bakari Evelyn.
The academic excellence award was shared by Connor McCaffery and Bettendorf’s Michael Baer.
Iowa's postseason awards normally are handed out at a banquet sometime in the spring but that event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!