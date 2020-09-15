Garza and Kriener share Chris Street Award

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The college basketball season ended six months ago, but Luka Garza is still adding to his impressive stack of post-season awards.

The Iowa center, who was the Big Ten player of the year and won six national player of the year awards, Tuesday was named the co-winner of the Hawkeyes’ Chris Street Award.

Garza and senior center Ryan Kriener shared the honor, presented annually to the player or players “who best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm, and intensity’’ of Street, an Iowa player who died in a car accident in 1993.

Garza averaged 23.9 points per game for the season, 26.2 in Big Ten games, becoming the first player to average at least 26 or more points in league play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994 and the first true center to do it since Minnesota’s Tom Kondla in 1967. Garza scored 20 or more points in 16 consecutive Big Ten games and broke Iowa’s school record with 740 points for the season.

Kriener, one of only two seniors on Iowa’s team, averaged 7.7 points per game in helping the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 record and what would have been a certain berth in the NCAA tournament.