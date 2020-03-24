Garza clinches consensus status by making NABC team

It’s official. Luka Garza is a consensus All-American.
Iowa’s junior center was named to the first team of the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-America team on Tuesday, giving him a spot on all four of the postseason teams used by the NCAA to bestow consensus status on players.
The 6-foot-11 Garza previously was named to All-America teams by the Associated Press, The Sporting News and the United States Basketball Writers Association. He joins Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the only consensus first team All-Americans in Iowa history.
He also is the third Hawkeye to make an NABC All-America team. Ronnie Lester made the third team in 1979 and Jarrod Uthoff did it in 2016.
Garza averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes last season and was remarkably consistent, scoring 20 or more points 24 times, including the last 16 games in a row.
He set Iowa’s single-season scoring record and was at his best against the best opponents. He averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots in a dozen games against ranked opponents.
He already has earned national player of the year awards from ESPN, The Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium and Bleacher Report.
The only national player of the year honor he has not won is the one awarded by AP. That went to Dayton's Obi Toppin on Tuesday. Toppin collected 34 of a possible 65 votes to 24 for Garza.
Garza was joined on the NABC first team by Toppin, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard and Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike. Toppin and Howard are the only other players to make all four of the primary All-America teams.
Two other Big Ten players also were honored by the NABC as Michigan State’s Cassius Winston made the second team and Maryland’s Jalen Smith was on the third team.
