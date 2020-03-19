Garza collects his sixth national player of the year award

Iowa center Luka Garza drives up court during a March 3 game against Purdue.
AP
Before this season, no Iowa basketball player ever was named the national player of the year by any news outlet.
Luka Garza already has collected six such awards with some of the most prestigious ones yet to be announced.
Basketball Times became the latest publication to name Iowa's junior center the top player Thursday, honoring Garza for a season in which he averaged 23.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Garza, who also has made the first team of every All-America team so far, also has been named the national player of the year by The Sporting News, Stadium, The Athletic, Bleacher Report and ESPN.
He is a finalist for the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and the Lute Olson Award.
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket past Purdue forward Trevion Williams, right, during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza drives up court during a March 3 game against Purdue.
AP
AP All-Big Ten Basketball
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket between Ohio State's Kyle Young, left, and Luther Muhammad, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza was selected the Associated Press Big Ten Player of the Year selected Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza drives past Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-76. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza shoots a free throw during a game last week in Iowa City, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) blocks the shot of Illinois' Kofi Cockburn in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday in Champaign.
AP
Illinois Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a 3-point field goal in a Feb. 2 game against Illinois.
AP
Illinois Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) fights for a loose ball with Illinois center Kofi Cockburn during the first half of a Feb. 2 game between the two teams.
AP
Illinois Iowa Basketball
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots over Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza talks with head coach Fran McCaffery during a March 3 game against Purdue. Garza had one of the greatest individual seasons in Iowa history and had the Hawkeyes possibly poised for an extended postseason run when the season was ended by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
AP
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza passes around Purdue center Matt Haarms, left, during Tuesday's game in Iowa City. Iowa is looking to bounce back from Tuesday's loss to Purdue when it takes on Illinois Sunday.
Associated Press
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza walks off the court after the team's 77-68 loss to Purdue on Tuesday night.
AP
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. drives past Iowa center Luka Garza, rear, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 77-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
APTOPIX Penn St Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza dunks the ball as Penn State's Myles Dread (2) looks on during the second half of No. 18 Iowa' 77-68 Big Ten Conference victory over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Cliff Jette, Associated Press
Penn St Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza points to the bench after dunking the ball against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)
Cliff Jette
APTOPIX Penn St Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza dunks the ball as Penn State's Myles Dread looks on during the second half of Saturday's game in Iowa City.
Associated Press
Penn St Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza celebrates sinking a 3-pointer against Penn State during the first half of Saturday's game in Iowa City.
AP
Iowa Michigan St Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza, left, reaches for a rebound over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 78-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Iowa Michigan St Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza, left, shoots against Michigan State's Julius Marble (34) during the first half Tuesday in East Lansing, Mich. Garza had 20 points in Iowa's loss.
Associated Press
Iowa Michigan St Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza, center, looks for a shot between Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., left, and Malik Hall during a game this season. Garza was named ESPN's national player of the year Tuesday.
Associated Press
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket in a Feb. 20 victory over Ohio State.
AP
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza was named the national player of the year by The Sporting News on Tuesday, a day after being named Big Ten player of the year.
AP
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza stands on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-76. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a three-point basket during the first half against Ohio State on Thursday night in Iowa City, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Illinois Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates with teammate Cordell Pemsl (35) after making a 3-point field goal Sunday against Illinois.
AP
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) reacts after fouling out of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza shoots against Minnesota's Daniel Oturu during the Hawkeyes' 58-55 victory over the Golden Gophers on Sunday.
AP
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) fouls on offense against Minnesota's Daniel Oturu during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza handles the ball against the defense of Minnesota's Alihan Demir, left, and Daniel Oturu, right, during Sunday's game. Garza had 24 points and eight rebounds in Iowa's 58-55 win.
AP
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza, left, shoots against Minnesota's Daniel Oturu during a game between the two teams Feb. 16 in Minneapolis.
AP
Iowa Indiana Basketball
Indiana forward Joey Brunk is stopped by the defense of Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, left, and center Luka Garza during the first half of Thursday's game in Bloomington, Ind.
Associated Press
Nebraska Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound over Nebraska guard Dachon Burke Jr., left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Nebraska Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) and Joe Toussaint (1) celebrate at the end of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 96-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Men's Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Maryland Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) handles the ball against Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Terrance Williams
Minnesota Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives around Minnesota's Alihan Demir, left, and Daniel Oturu (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) celebrates after making a basket during a Jan. 22 game against Rutgers. The 6-foot-11 junior was named the Big Ten's player of the year on Monday.
AP
Wisconsin Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Minnesota Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives around Minnesota's Alihan Demir, left, and Daniel Oturu (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) goes up for a shot over Iowa's Luka Garza (55) during the Terrapins' 82-72 victory Thursday night.
AP
Iowa Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. looks to pass the ball as Iowa center Luka Garza defends during the first half of Thursday's game in College Park, Md.
Associated Press
Wisconsin Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Wisconsin Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza stands on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 68-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Men's Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Maryland Iowa Basketball
Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) blocks a shot by Iowa center Luka Garza during a Jan. 10 game in Iowa City.
AP
Wisconsin Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza blocks a shot by Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Wisconsin Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes' 68-62 victory over Wisconsin on Monday. The game attracted a crowd of only 12,566 but Iowa officials have announced that the next two games are sold out.
AP
Wisconsin Iowa Basketball
Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford, center, drives to the basket between Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, left, and Luka Garza, right, during the first half Monday in Iowa City.
AP
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, fights for a loose ball with Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-80. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza waits to shoot a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-80. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates in front of Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell after making a basket during the first half of Wednesday's game in Iowa City.
Associated Press
Michigan Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots next to Michigan center Jon Teske (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)
AP
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza drives around Michigan center Jon Teske during the first half of Friday's game in Iowa City.
Rebecca F. Miller, The Gazette via AP
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) and guard Bakari Evelyn and Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) go after the ball during the first half of Friday's game in Iowa City.
Rebecca F. Miller, The Gazette via AP
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives around Michigan center Jon Teske (15) during the first half of Friday's Big Ten Conference game in Iowa City. Garza scored a game-high 33 points in the Hawkeyes' 90-83 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Michigan center Jon Teske guards Iowa center Luka Garza (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza drives on Michigan forward Colin Castleton (11) in a Dec. 6 game. Garza scored a career-high 44 points in the contest. The two teams meet again Friday.
AP
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots as Northwestern center Ryan Young (15) defends during the first half of Tuesday night's game in Evanston.
AP
Minnesota Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, drives past Minnesota forward Jarvis Omersa (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game last month.
AP
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Junior center Luka Garza (55) is averaging more than 22 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Iowa Hawkeyes this winter.
AP
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza shoots against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., last month.
AP
Iowa Iowa St Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, right, grabs a rebound in front of Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Dec. 12.
AP
Iowa Iowa St Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza drives around Iowa State forward George Conditt IV, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game last month.
AP
Iowa Iowa St Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a 3-point basket earlier this season at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
AP
Maryland Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots over Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Jan. 10.
AP
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) gestures after a 3-point basket against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza shoots as Northwestern center Ryan Young defends during the first half of Tuesday's game in Evanston, Ill.
Steve Depies
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) shoots as Northwestern's Ryan Young (15) defends during the first half Tuesday in Evanston, Ill. Garza scored 27 points in Iowa's 75-62 win.
Adam Soebbing
Maryland Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots over Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Maryland Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl, left, and Luka Garza, right, put Maryland guard Darryl Morsell in a defensive clamp during Friday's Big Ten Conference game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Associated Press
Iowa Penn State Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza with the free throw attempt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. Penn State won 89-86. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Iowa Penn State Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza, right, in action against Penn State's John Harrar, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. Penn State won 89-86. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Iowa Penn State Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza, right, shoots the ball with Penn State's John Harrar, left, defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. Penn State won 89-86. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Iowa Penn State Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza, right, shoots over the defense of Penn State's John Harrar, left, during the second half of Saturday's Big Ten Conference game at The Palestra in Philadelphia. Penn State rallied for an 89-86 victory.
Chris Szagola
Iowa Penn State Basketball
Penn State's Izaiah Brockington, left, was trouble for the Iowa Hawkeyes all day in Saturday's Big Ten Conference game at The Palestra in Philadelphia. Even with Luka Garza in his face, Brockington scored two of his team-high 23 points in PSU's 89-86 victory.
Chris Szagola
Iowa Penn State Basketball
Penn State's Izaiah Brockington, left, shoots the ball with Iowa's Luka Garza, right, defending during the first half of Saturday's game in Philadelphia.
AP
Kennesaw St Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket against Kennesaw State forward Drew Romich (41) Sunday in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress, Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP
Cincinnati Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and center Luka Garza (55) celebrate the team's win over Cincinnati in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Chicago.
AP
Cincinnati Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots against Cincinnati center Chris Vogt (33) during the first half of Saturday's game in Chicago.
Steve Depies
Cincinnati Iowa Basketball
Cincinnati center Jaume Sorolla, front, and forward Tre Scott (13) chase the ball as do Iowa center Luka Garza (55) and guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during the first half Saturday's Chicago Legends game at the United Center in Chicago.
Associated Press
Iowa Iowa St Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Iowa Iowa St Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is helped off the court after getting injured during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 84-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP
Iowa Iowa St Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, right, grabs a rebound in front of Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson, left, during the second half Thursday in Ames, Iowa.
AP
Iowa Iowa St Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, right, grabs a rebound in front of Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson, left, during the second half of Thursday's game in Ames.
Associated Press
Iowa Iowa St Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, right, grabs a rebound in front of Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson, left, during the second half Thursday in Ames, Iowa.
AP
Minnesota Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, center, drives to the basket between Minnesota's Daniel Oturu, left, and Alihan Demir, right, during the second half Monday night.
AP
Minnesota Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza shoots over Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-52. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Minnesota Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza drives around Minnesota forward Jarvis Omersa, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Minnesota Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza drives around Minnesota forward Jarvis Omersa on Monday. Garza had 21 points in Iowa's Big Ten victory.
Bethany Kalmbach
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers fouls Iowa center Luka Garza in the second half of Friday's game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Garza scored 44 points in the Hawkeyes' loss to the Wolverines.
AP
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) gets a finger on a shot attempt by Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during second-half action of Friday's Beg Ten Conference game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Garza had a game-high 44 points, but the Hawkeyes dropped a 103-91 decision.
Associated Press
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza reacts to a basket against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) blocks a Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
AP
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reaches for a pass as Michigan center Jon Teske defends in Friday night's Big Ten opener. Garza scored 44 points in the game and he and Teske are among several premier big men in the Big Ten this season.
AP
POIL_3092308730_iowa-hoops-media-023a.jpg
Iowa’s forward Luka Garza (55) poses for a photo during Iowa basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Iowa City.
Meg McLaughlin
Iowa Syracuse Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound from Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during Tuesday's night's game. Garza finished with 23 points and 9 rebounds as the Hawkeyes prevailed 68-54.
AP
Iowa Texas Tech Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) dunks against Texas Tech's Russel Tchewa (54) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Iowa Texas Tech Basketball
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) reacts after scoring against Texas Tech during the first half Thursday in Las Vegas.
AP
COLLEGE B ASKETBALL: NOV 24 Cal Poly at Iowa
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) blocks a shot by Cal Poly guard Malek Harrell (2) in the first half Sunday. Garza and the Hawkeyes embark on a much more challenging stretch starting Thursday with a game against defending NCAA runner-up Texas Tech.
AP
COLLEGE B ASKETBALL: NOV 24 Cal Poly at Iowa
IOWA CITY, IA. - NOVEMBER 24: Cal Poly guard Malek Harrell (2) drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) in the first half during a non conference college basketball game between the Cal Poly Broncos and the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 24, 2019, at Carver Hawkeye arena, Iowa City, IA. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire
N Florida Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, shoots a three-point basket ahead of North Florida forward Dorian James (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Oral Roberts Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, drives past Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Oral Roberts Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket over Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile during the second half Friday in Iowa City. Garza scored 30 points in Iowa's 87-74 victory.
Adam Soebbing
Oral Roberts Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza drives to the basket over Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile during the second half of Friday's game in Iowa City.
Steve Depies
Oral Roberts Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, drives past Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile, right, during the first half, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Steve Depies
DePaul Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, tries to steal the ball from DePaul forward Romeo Weems during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. DePaul won 93-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
SIU-Edwardsville Iowa Basketball
SIU-Edwardsville forward Anselm Uzuegbunem, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa center Luka Garza during the first half Friday. Garza collected 20 points and 12 rebounds in Iowa's 87-60 victory.
AP
100919-qct-spt-iowa-hoops-media-023a.JPG
Iowa’s forward Luka Garza (55) poses for a photo during Iowa basketball media day Wednesday in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
100919-qct-spt-iowa-hoops-media-040a.JPG
With Jack Nunge (2), Luka Garza (55) and Ryan Kriener (15), Iowa has as much size and depth under the basket as any team in the Big Ten.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
100919-qct-spt-iowa-hoops-media-024a.JPG
Iowa junior Luka Garza went into Friday as just one of six players in Division I basketball to be averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
100919-qct-spt-iowa-hoops-media-022a.JPG
Iowa’s forward Luka Garza (55) poses for a photo during Iowa basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
100919-qct-spt-iowa-hoops-media-021a.JPG
Iowa’s forward Luka Garza (55) poses for a photo during Iowa basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
100919-qct-spt-iowa-hoops-media-041a.JPG
Iowa’s forward Jack Nunge (2), forward Luka Garza (55) and forward Ryan Kriener (15) pose for a photo during Iowa basketball media day Wednesday in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
100919-qct-spt-iowa-hoops-media-013a.JPG
Iowa’s forward Luka Garza (55) speaks with members of the media during Iowa basketball media day Wednesday in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
100919-qct-spt-iowa-hoops-media-006a.JPG
(((((Hawkeyes promo, B4)))))
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) walks into Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Iowa basketball media day Wednesday in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
Garza broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record and finished the season with 16 consecutive 20-point scoring efforts. He averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots in a dozen games against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!