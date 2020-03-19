Garza collects his sixth national player of the year award

Before this season, no Iowa basketball player ever was named the national player of the year by any news outlet.

Luka Garza already has collected six such awards with some of the most prestigious ones yet to be announced.

Basketball Times became the latest publication to name Iowa's junior center the top player Thursday, honoring Garza for a season in which he averaged 23.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Garza, who also has made the first team of every All-America team so far, also has been named the national player of the year by The Sporting News, Stadium, The Athletic, Bleacher Report and ESPN.

He is a finalist for the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and the Lute Olson Award.

Garza broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record and finished the season with 16 consecutive 20-point scoring efforts. He averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots in a dozen games against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

