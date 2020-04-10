Garza enters NBA draft, won't hire an agent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Iowa basketball star Luka Garza has entered his name into the NBA draft but said he will not hire an agent in order to retain his eligibility.

Garza broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record and became the Hawkeyes’ first consensus All-American in 68 years during a breakout junior season. He was named the national player of the year by six different news outlets and also was named the Big Ten player of the year, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year and the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.

“This year was one I could never have imagined,” Garza said in a statement issued by the university. “None of the awards or accolades could have happened without the University of Iowa, my coaches, and my teammates.’’

Non-seniors can enter the draft and still return to college if they have not hired an agent. Iowa teammate Joe Wieskamp went through the process last spring, then returned to play for the Hawkeyes.

This year the situation has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic because prospective draftees are unable to go through workouts or in-person interviews with NBA teams