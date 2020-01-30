Garza foul trouble, Cowan's big night lead to Iowa defeat

Iowa never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

The Hawkeyes got off to a good start as Wieskamp and Fredrick each made a pair of 3-point field goals in the early minutes.

But Garza picked up two fouls in the first five minutes and his backup, Ryan Kriener, also picked up his second foul when he was called for a technical after scoring on a putback with 10:39 to go in the half.

With both their big men on the bench in foul trouble for most of the remainder of the half, the Iowa offense stagnated, missing six straight shots in one stretch.

They still only trailed 34-30 at the half but Garza collected his third personal when he and Smith were called for a double foul with 15:32 to go and the Iowa big man picked up his fourth foul when he hit Smith in the face whole jostling for position under the basket with 7:55 to go.

"We’re a different team with Luka,' McCaffery said. “The more he’s out there, the better we are."

Fredrick added 12 points for Iowa, which shot only 36.2 percent from the field. It is the Hawkeyes’ second lowest percentage of the season behind the 33.3 percent they shot Monday in a victory over Wisconsin.

