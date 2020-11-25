Garza, freshmen provide lift on Hawkeyes' unusual day

IOWA CITY — Luka Garza and the Iowa basketball team pretty much picked up Wednesday where they left off last season.
The fifth-ranked Hawkeyes started a little bit slow, then caught fire and rolled to a convincing 97-67 victory over North Carolina Central in their season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
But it was hardly your average, ordinary day at the basketball office.
“It definitely was unlike anything I or anybody on this team has ever gone through before,’’ Garza said.
The Hawkeyes began the day by virtually attending the funeral of Dr. Mark Nunge, the father of sophomore forward Jack Nunge. Dr. Nunge died over the weekend at the age of 53.
“It’s was important for us to do that …’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “We love Jack. We had to be there for Jack.’’
“We wanted to show our support,’’ Garza added. “His family is our family.’’
Then after that, the Hawkeyes had to play a game against a mid-major team that has won the championship of the Mid-East Athletic Conference four years in a row. In an almost empty arena. With the seats on their bench oddly layered into four rows and all the chairs at least six feet apart. With everyone except the players wearing masks.
After a somewhat sluggish start, they did just fine, getting a jolt of energy from a couple of newcomers to string together a 20-2 scoring run in the middle of the first half and doing what No. 5-ranked teams are supposed to do.
“I think we were able to refocus on the game after (the funeral),’’ Garza said, admitting that it was strange to play a game with perhaps only 100 people watching.
“You have to create our own energy …’’ he added. “We dearly miss our fans and wish we could go out and play in front of them, but we need to do what we can to make sure this season goes off successfully.’’
Garza led the way with 26 points and 10 rebounds despite sitting out the last 13 minutes. It was his 17th straight 20-point-plus performance and along the way he also moved into 10th place on Iowa’s career scoring list, passing Dean Oliver and Adam Haluska.
He got a considerable amount of help from redshirt freshman Patrick McCaffery and true freshman Keegan Murray, who played extended minutes with Nunge absent.
Patrick McCaffery scored 16 points, including the first eight points of that 20-2 run that took the Hawkeyes from a 22-20 deficit to a 40-24 lead.
“Energy,’’ McCaffery said when asked what he thought he contributed. “Energy was the big thing. It felt like our energy may have been a little lacking and I wanted to come in and provide some. I feel like that’s my role on this team.’’
Keegan Murray also provided a lift. The 6-foot-8 forward collected 12 points and seven rebounds in his college debut, netting 10 of his points in a 13-2 run that finished off the visiting Eagles in the second half. Included were back-to-back 3-pointers just 23 seconds apart that made the score 80-47 with eight minutes remaining.
Fran McCaffery said he felt the offensive rebounding of Garza and those two freshmen was a big factor in turning the game in the Hawkeyes’ favor after North Carolina Central controlled the pace early.
“I think we kind of sped them up and got to the glass,’’ Garza said. “They knew once they had a 2-point lead, they could start slowing the game down and we started pressing them … They can’t hold the ball when they’re down 15 or 20.’’
Patrick McCaffery was especially effective at the point of Iowa’s 1-2-2 fullcourt press, giving the Eagles a lanky 6-9 obstacle in the backcourt.
“We just tried to keep them guessing all the time and make them indecisive, not necessarily just stealing it …’’ Patrick said. “I like being up there. It’s a perfect fit for me. I like it a lot.’’
Meanwhile, Garza did what he did most of last season, especially in the middle stages of the game. He scored 10 of the Hawkeyes’ last 12 points of the first half and 8 of the first 12 in the second half, hitting 11 of 14 shots from the field while playing only 23½ minutes.
“Once he got to 26 and 10, he had done his job,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “I wasn’t going to leave him in there to get injured.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!