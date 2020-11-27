Garza goes for 41 as Hawkeyes roll past Southern

IOWA CITY — Remember all that talk about how Luka Garza might score a few less points this season?
After he set Iowa’s single-season scoring record last season, teams were going to gang up on him. He probably was going to need to become more of a distributor. His scoring average might dip just a tad.
Or maybe not.
Iowa’s 6-foot-11 senior buried much of that talk Friday, breaking out for 41 points while making 14 of 15 shots from the field in the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes’ 103-76 rout of Southern University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
It marks the second time Garza has scored 40-plus points in a game — he had 44 on the road at Michigan last season — and he did it this time while playing somewhat sparingly in the second half.
It is the most points ever scored by an Iowa player in the 37-year history of the arena and it was only three short of the arena record set by Washington State’s Brian Quinnett in a 1986 game.
Garza said his prolific effort was largely the product of great ball movement.
"As I’ve said before, our team is one of the most unselfish groups I’ve ever been a part of," he said. "Nobody cares who scores as long as we win. I think they were just finding me in my spots and I was open."
Garza did almost all of his damage in the first half, making all 12 of his shot attempts along with 10 of 12 free throws to accumulate 36 points before the break.
"I don’t even think I realized I hadn’t missed one," Garza said. "I just feel like every shot I take I should make. Even the one I missed (in the second half) I should have made. I’m a guy who feels he should make every shot because I practice a lot."
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery admitted he couldn’t remember having a player score 36 points in the first half.
"He had a few games like that last year, but that’s a big number," he said. "(The Jaguars) don’t have a lot of size. They play a lot of smaller guys, but kudos to our guys for getting him going and really loading him up."
Garza finally missed a shot in the opening minute of the second half when he had to launch a hurried 17-foot jumper as the shot clock was expiring. He threw in a short hook shot shortly after that and drained his third 3-point field goal with 7 minutes, 49 seconds remaining before going to the bench.
"He’s terrific," said junior Joe Wieskamp, who bounced back from a rough opener to finish with 16 points and 7 rebounds. "He was getting the job done from 3. He’s just a terrific player, and he’s going to be like that all season."
In addition to going 14 for 15 from the floor, Garza was 3 for 3 from 3-point range and made 10 of 12 free throws. That’s an area where he vowed to improve after dropping to just 66.1% at the line in his record-breaking 2019-20 season.
"He’s been killing the 3 ball and working hard on his free throw shooting …," McCaffery said. “So, more so than the 14 for 15, I’m excited for the 3 for 3 and the 10 for 12. I think he’d tell you same thing."
McCaffery wasn’t excited about everything he saw.
After building a 58-35 halftime lead, the Hawkeyes had some rough moments in the second half, struggling to make shots against Southern’s zone defense and frequently getting outhustled on the boards by a much smaller team.
The Jaguars (0-2) outrebounded the Hawkeyes 42 to 27 and had 19 offensive boards.
"You’re not supposed to get outrebounded in this game," said McCaffery, who raised his voice a few times during timeouts in the latter stages of the contest. "That was the one thing that upset me."
Garza wasn’t happy about any of that either.
"I think in the second half today we got a little comfortable," he said. "We gave up 19 offensive rebounds. We’re going to get beat by teams if we give up that many offensive rebounds."
