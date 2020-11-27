Garza goes for 41 as Hawkeyes roll past Southern

Garza did almost all of his damage in the first half, making all 12 of his shot attempts along with 10 of 12 free throws to accumulate 36 points before the break.

"I don’t even think I realized I hadn’t missed one," Garza said. "I just feel like every shot I take I should make. Even the one I missed (in the second half) I should have made. I’m a guy who feels he should make every shot because I practice a lot."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery admitted he couldn’t remember having a player score 36 points in the first half.

"He had a few games like that last year, but that’s a big number," he said. "(The Jaguars) don’t have a lot of size. They play a lot of smaller guys, but kudos to our guys for getting him going and really loading him up."

Garza finally missed a shot in the opening minute of the second half when he had to launch a hurried 17-foot jumper as the shot clock was expiring. He threw in a short hook shot shortly after that and drained his third 3-point field goal with 7 minutes, 49 seconds remaining before going to the bench.

"He’s terrific," said junior Joe Wieskamp, who bounced back from a rough opener to finish with 16 points and 7 rebounds. "He was getting the job done from 3. He’s just a terrific player, and he’s going to be like that all season."