Garza has followed in the footsteps of Gustafson

“It was just a tribute to her and her hard work,’’ he said.

If possible, Garza may have worked even harder on his game than Gustafson.

Even though the college basketball season was abruptly ended 2½ weeks ago by the coronavirus, Garza continues to grind away.

His father, Frank, posts videos on Twitter nearly every day of Luka doing various drills back home in the Washington D.C. area, sometimes with Maryland players Darryll Morsell and Josh Tomaic.

Most of the workouts so far have involved shooting and ballhandling, but Garza said he also will do things in the offseason to try to upgrade his speed and athleticism.

“It’s always been my weakness, my athleticism,’’ he said. “I’ve worked as hard as I can to manage the God-given abilities I was given so I think I’ve always tried to improve myself in that area. It was a focus of mine. When I get to the off-season, a lot of my workouts are on the track, 100s, 200s, 400s, stuff like that ... It is something I’ve always tried to work on because that’s the limitation of how far I can go is how good I can make myself athletically.’’

Garza already has reeled in more than his share of awards this postseason.