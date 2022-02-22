Garza, Hawkeyes celebrate 'an incredible moment'

IOWA CITY — It was something Luka Garza said he never really thought about during his record-setting career for the Iowa basketball program.

The consensus All-American and two-time national player of the year joined elite company Tuesday night when his jersey number, 55, was officially retired by the Iowa athletics department to recognize the accomplishments of Garza’s career.

"It’s going to be an incredible moment. That number means a lot to me and my family. My father wore that number. That’s why I chose it," Garza said during a news conference prior to the Hawkeyes’ game against Michigan State.

"I put everything I had into that jersey for four years and to see that go up to the rafters, it’s something I’ll never forget."

Garza, who has played for the Detroit Pistons and that organization’s G League affiliate since being drafted in the second round of the NBA draft last summer, said his return to campus this week has brought back plenty of memories.

Before being recognized Tuesday, Garza attended Monday’s Iowa-Indiana women’s basketball game and watched an Iowa men’s basketball practice, joking he was "glad coach was yelling at other guys and not me."

Garza said he appreciated the faith Iowa coach Fran McCaffery put in him during the recruiting process, saying he was thankful to have found the right place and right coaches to play for to help him grow his game.

"I was the 100th-ranked guy in my class coming out of high school and they spelled my name wrong on the list," Garza said. "The chance to compete and learn here meant a lot to me."

McCaffery on Monday said watching Garza develop into the national player of the year has been one of the more special thrills he has had as coach.

"As great a player as he is, he’s even a better person," McCaffery said. "I’m proud that my son, Connor, and they are best of friends along with Patrick and they’ll be best friends for life. That’s what it’s truly about."

Garza was among four Hawkeyes honored Tuesday.

Iowa’s first two consensus All-Americans, Murray Wier and Charles "Chuck" Darling, and longtime Hawkeye career scoring leader Roy Marble had their jerseys retired during a ceremony prior to the game.

All four of Marble’s children and two of his sisters took part in the ceremonies, as did family members of Darling and Wier, who competed in high school at Grandview and Muscatine before becoming the Hawkeyes’ first recipient of the Chicago Tribune silver basketball as the Big Ten’s most valuable player in 1948 after leading the nation in scoring.

Wier was represented by his two sons, Terry and Jeff, during the ceremony.

"If dad were still here, he’d be excited. He loved Iowa. He came here and he never left," said Marble’s son, Devyn Marble, a Hawkeye from 2010-14 and currently playing professionally in Poland. "I’m proud to be here. It’s a big honor for my family to have our dad remembered this way."

In addition to recognizing the four Hawkeyes, Iowa unveiled banners honoring each Hawkeye who has had his or her jersey or jersey number retired. Those banners hang above the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said national player of the year recognition won by Hawkeye women’s basketball player Megan Gustafson and more recently, Garza, rekindled conversations about the jerseys Iowa has and has not retired over the years.

A committee was formed, studied how other institutions honored former players and ultimately put together criteria that Iowa will now use in determining whose jersey number can be retired and whose jersey can be retired.

Jersey number retirement will be rare, reserved for the best of the best. Jersey retirement will recognize that next tier of elite Hawkeyes.

"We have so much history and tradition, and we should celebrate that," Barta said. "We have a Hall of Fame which honors great players and coaches and we have retired jerseys and numbers in the past for players who take it to that next level."

Barta compared it to the ring of honor Iowa established several years ago to recognize the best football players who worn Hawkeye uniforms.

Tuesday’s basketball celebration of the four Hawkeyes is meant to accomplish the same.

"It means a lot, it really does," Garza said. "I had four incredible years here."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.