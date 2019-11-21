Garza is beastly again in Hawkeyes' victory

Garza said he knew North Florida senior Wajid Aminu was the Atlantic Sun defensive player of the year last season and one of the leading shot-blockers in the nation. But it still surprised him when the 6-7 Aminu swatted away four Iowa shots in the first few minutes of the game.

"I hadn’t really played anybody like that this year so the first few possessions I didn’t do a great job against him," Garza said, "but then I settled down and got back to my game."

He scored his first points on an inside move with 13 minutes, 40 seconds to go in the first half and then just took off. He scored 14 straight points in one stretch later in the half on a mixture of layups, 3-pointers, mid-range jumpers and free throws.

"He missed a few early," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "They were banging him pretty good. But he just adjusts. … I thought he was really special in terms of understanding what we needed tonight."

Despite that, North Florida (4-2) held the lead for much of the first half. The Ospreys, who lead the country in 3-point field goals, tossed in 12 more Thursday, including six by point guard Ivan Gandia-Rosa.

The Hawkeyes finally got the lead for good on a Nunge-led surge at the end of the first half, making it 39-35 at the break.