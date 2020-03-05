Garza is Naismith semifinalist

Iowa center Luka Garza has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, which is presented to the top player in all of college basketball.

Garza is averaging 23.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game entering the Hawkeyes’ final regular-season game Sunday at Illinois. He is one of only two players in the country averaging more than 23 points and 9 rebounds per game.

He already has broken Iowa’s single-season scoring record and has scored 20 or more points in 15 consecutive games, the longest streak ever by an Iowa player and the most by anyone in the Big Ten since 1994.

Jalen Smith of Maryland is the only other Big Ten player among the semifinalists for the Naismith, which is presented annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The finalists will be announced March 17 with the winner being named April 5.

