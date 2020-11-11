Garza is only unanimous pick on AP preseason team

The coronavirus pandemic initially clouded Luka Garza’s decision whether to stay at Iowa or leave for the NBA. The uncertainty of the 2020-21 college basketball season and NBA draft made a tough choice even tougher.

Once Garza decided to stay in Iowa City, he was all in. No doubts going forward.

Garza was rewarded Wednesday by being the lone unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team, one of many awards the talented big man has received prior to his senior season.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this year and coming back,” Garza said. “Going through the process, I learned a lot, but at the end of the day, going through this team’s potential, I felt like this was something I couldn’t turn down and not be a part of.”

Garza was joined on the team by Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu, Baylor senior Jared Butler and Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham. Seniors Corey Kispert of Gonzaga and Arizona State’s Remy Martin tied for the final spot.

Garza was one of college basketball’s dominant players as a junior, averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the floor. The 6-foot-11 forward was a first-team AP All-American and finished second to Dayton’s Obi Toppin in national player of the year voting.