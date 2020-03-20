Garza makes AP All-America team

Luka Garza has become the first Iowa men’s basketball player in 68 years to make the first team of the Associated Press All-America team.

Garza was named to the team Friday, matching an accomplishment last done by Charles Darling in 1952. The only other Hawkeye player ever to make AP’s first team was Muscatine’s Murray Wier in 1948.

Garza was joined on the first team by Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Marquette’s Markus Howard and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

Toppin was the only unanimous choice in balloting by the AP’s 65-person media voting panel. Garza was named on 63 of 65 ballots. No one else was listed on more than 43.

The AP squad is one of four teams used by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-America teams. Garza already has been named to the first team by The Sporting News and the other two teams — selected by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association — will be announced next week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 6-foot-11 junior already has been named the national player of the year by six news outlets, including The Sporting News. He is the first Iowa player to win any sort of national player of the year award.