You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Garza makes AP All-America team
topical
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Garza makes AP All-America team

{{featured_button_text}}
AP All-Big Ten Basketball

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket between Ohio State's Kyle Young, left, and Luther Muhammad, right, during a Feb. 20 game. Garza was named to the Associated Press All-America team on Friday.

 AP

Luka Garza has become the first Iowa men’s basketball player in 68 years to make the first team of the Associated Press All-America team.

Garza was named to the team Friday, matching an accomplishment last done by Charles Darling in 1952. The only other Hawkeye player ever to make AP’s first team was Muscatine’s Murray Wier in 1948.

Garza was joined on the first team by Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Marquette’s Markus Howard and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

Toppin was the only unanimous choice in balloting by the AP’s 65-person media voting panel. Garza was named on 63 of 65 ballots. No one else was listed on more than 43.

The AP squad is one of four teams used by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-America teams. Garza already has been named to the first team by The Sporting News and the other two teams — selected by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association — will be announced next week.

The 6-foot-11 junior already has been named the national player of the year by six news outlets, including The Sporting News. He is the first Iowa player to win any sort of national player of the year award.

“I never could have envisioned this,” Garza told the AP. “It's honestly crazy, but it's what I did all the work for and what I'm going to continue to strive for. It kind of adds motivation for me just knowing that putting in the hard work, it can all pay off and makes me grateful for the situation I'm in and the program I'm at.”

Garza averaged a Big Ten-leading 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game and was remarkably consistent, scoring 20 or more points 24 times, including the last 16 games in a row.

He was one of only three Big Ten players to ever to collect 740 points and 300 rebounds in a season, joining Purdue’s Glenn Robinson (1994) and Joe Barry Carroll (1979).

The AP second team included Kansas stars Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn and Duke’s Vernon Carey.

Maryland’s Jalen Smith was on the third team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College Sports

For first time in decades, Tom Izzo isn't entirely sure what to do

Tom Izzo cleaned his closet. He plans on cleaning his garage. He slept until 9 a.m. Saturday morning and he can't remember the last time he stayed in bed that late. If ever. Though the extra zzz's came after he'd risen at 5 a.m. to watch a little film. Because, well, "it was something to do." He wanted to study his Michigan State basketball team, he supposes. To remember what they'd become the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News