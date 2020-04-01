Garza makes Wooden All-America team

You have free articles remaining.
Iowa center Luka Garza on Wednesday became the first Iowa basketball player ever to be named to the John Wooden Award All-America Team.
Garza, who set Iowa’s single-season scoring record during a season abbreviated by the coronavirus pandemic, has made the first team of every All-America team so far and is a finalist for the Wooden Award as the nation’s top player.
That award will be announced on ESPN’s SportsCenter at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
He also is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, which will be announced Friday.
Garza was joined on the 10-man Wooden team by Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston.
Along with Garza, Toppin, Howard, Powell and Azubuike also are finalists for the Wooden award, established by the Los Angeles Athletic Club in 1976.
Garza, who was the Big Ten's player of the year and was presented the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award earlier this week, already has won five national player of the year awards.
The 6-foot-11 junior was one of only three Big Ten players ever to collect 740 points and 305 rebounds in a season. He scored 20 or more points 25 times, including the last 16 games of the season. That's the longest such streak by a Big Ten player since Dennis Hopson of Ohio State did it in 1987.
He finished with averages of 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game and averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 12 games against team ranked in the Top 25 by the Associated Press.
