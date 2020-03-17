Garza named ESPN's national player of the year

Iowa center Luka Garza collected his third national player of the year award Tuesday when he was given that honor by ESPN.

And he’s just getting started. Garza also was named one of five finalists for the Naismith Trophy, which means he is a major contender for at least five more national awards.

Garza, who also made the first team of ESPN’s All-America team, averaged 23.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in helping the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 record. He averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots in 12 games against ranked opponents and finished the season with 16 consecutive 20-point efforts.

The 6-foot-11 junior previously was named the national player of the year by The Sporting News and Bleacher Report.

The other Naismith finalists announced Tuesday were Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Kansas’ Udoka Azbuike, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

Fans can cast their votes from March 20 through April 1 at naismithfanvote.com or from March 25-April 1 on the @NaismithTrophy Twitter page. The fan vote will comprise 5% of the overall vote.

Garza also is a finalist for the Wooden Award, the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and the Lute Olson Award.

