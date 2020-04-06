Garza or Toppin? It doesn't seem like a tough choice

Doesn’t it sort of feel like some people decided a guy who bats .300 in Triple-A is a better hitter than someone who batted .320 in the major leagues?

It would seem the major reason that so many voters opted for Toppin over Garza is team success. It’s not that Garza’s team was bad — the Hawkeyes went 20-11 — but Dayton was 29-2 and finished third in the final Associated Press poll.

But if team success was really that important, perhaps more votes should have gone to Kansas center Udoka Azubuike, who put up impressive stats against real opposition for the No. 1 team in the country.

In that December game in which Dayton lost to Kansas, Azubuike had 29 points to Toppin’s 18.

And don’t you need to factor in who all that team success came against? Dayton played four power-6 conference opponents all season and played just three games against teams that were going to make the NCAA tournament (Kansas, Colorado and Richmond). The Flyers went 1-2 in those games.

Iowa played 16 games against NCAA-bound teams, going 9-7.

The other big factor being cited by some voters is that Toppin has a chance to be a lottery pick in the NBA draft while Garza most likely won’t be drafted at all should he choose to enter the draft this spring.