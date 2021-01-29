Garza, Robbins, Cockburn are Jabbar semifinalists

After winning the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year Award last season, Iowa’s Luka Garza is again a semifinalist for the trophy.

And this time he has a lot of company from his peers in the Big Ten.

Half of the 10 semifinalists for the award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, are Big Ten players.

The list also includes former Davenport Assumption player Liam Robbins, who is in first season at Minnesota; Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, who went head-to-head with Garza on Friday night; Michigan freshman Hunter Dickinson and Purdue’s Trevion Williams.

Garza, who is seeking to become the first repeat winner since the award was introduced in 2015, leads the country in scoring at 26.9 points per game and is only 37 points away from becoming the second 2,000-point scorer in Iowa history.

Robbins leads the Big Ten in blocked shots while averaging 13.3 points per game. Cockburn leads the league in rebounding and averages 17.4 points per game.

The other five semifinalists are Nate Watson of Providence, Evan Mobley of USC, Neemias Queta of Utah State, Derek Culver of West Virginia and Charles Bassey of Western Kentucky.