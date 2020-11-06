Garza, Robbins, Cockburn on Jabbar Award watch list

Iowa basketball player Luka Garza won the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award after his record-setting junior season and he will attempt to become the first player ever to win it two years in a row this season.

The 6-foot-11 Garza on Friday was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the award, which goes to the best center in NCAA Division I.

Also on the list are former Davenport Assumption player Liam Robbins, who is now at Minnesota after playing for Drake last season, and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn.

Garza was named the national player of the year by six different news outlets last season after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He averaged 26.2 points per game in Big Ten play and 26.7 against ranked opponents on his way to setting an Iowa record for points scored (740) in a season.

He was the first Big Ten player since Glenn Robinson in 1994 to top 26 points per game in league play.

The 7-1 Robbins averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game as a sophomore at Drake.

Cockburn, who like Garza opted to pull out of the NBA draft, is coming off a freshman season at Illinois in which he averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.