Garza, Robbins, Cockburn on Jabbar Award watch list
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Illinois Iowa Basketball

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) fights for a loose ball with Illinois' Kofi Cockburn during a game last season. Both players were named to the preseason watch list for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award.

 AP

Iowa basketball player Luka Garza won the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award after his record-setting junior season and he will attempt to become the first player ever to win it two years in a row this season.

The 6-foot-11 Garza on Friday was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the award, which goes to the best center in NCAA Division I.

Also on the list are former Davenport Assumption player Liam Robbins, who is now at Minnesota after playing for Drake last season, and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn.

Garza was named the national player of the year by six different news outlets last season after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He averaged 26.2 points per game in Big Ten play and 26.7 against ranked opponents on his way to setting an Iowa record for points scored (740) in a season.

He was the first Big Ten player since Glenn Robinson in 1994 to top 26 points per game in league play.

The 7-1 Robbins averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game as a sophomore at Drake.

Cockburn, who like Garza opted to pull out of the NBA draft, is coming off a freshman season at Illinois in which he averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Other Big Ten players on the list of 20 include Purdue's Trevion Williams and Wisconsin's Micah Potter. Matt Haarms, who transferred to Brigham Young after three years at Purdue, also was named.

Three of the six previous winners of the Jabbar award have come from the Big Ten as former Rockridge High School star Ethan Happ won in 2019 and Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky won in 2016.

The watch list will be narrowed to 10 players in mid-February and five finalists will be named in March with the award being presented on April 9.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award watch list

Matt Haarms, BYU

Mark Williams, Duke

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa

Olivier Sarr, Kentucky

Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago

Mousa Cisse, Memphis

Liam Robbins, Minnesota

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Walker Kessler, North Carolina

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Grant Golden, Richmond

Evan Mobley, USC

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Jay Huff, Virginia

Derek Culver, West Virginia

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

Micah Potter, Wisconsin

Loudon Love, Wright State

