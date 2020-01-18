Garza's rise the product of work, toughness and Dad's plan

Frank Garza has doubts about whether his son will even go through the NBA draft evaluation process following this monstrous junior season.

“I kind of like what Frank (Kaminsky) did at Wisconsin,’’ Frank said. “He said, ‘We don’t need to go measure how slow we are. We already know we’re slow and can’t jump. I don’t need to go to a camp and prove it.’

“What we’re going to prove is that we’re basketball players with basketball IQs. We don’t need to go to something to show what we already know … The reason we didn’t go to the (NBA) combine last year is probably the same reason we won’t do it this year. We don’t need to confirm what we already know.’’

He stops short of guaranteeing that Luka will return to Iowa for his senior season.

“But we’re old school and we believe in going four years,’’ Frank said. “That’s just how it works. He’s 21 years old. He’ll make his own mind up based on his team of advisors, but we’re into it for four years. We want to win a national championship. That’s why we came here. That’s important to us.’’

Luka said he thinks he has plenty of things to work on before he dives into the pro ranks.

“I think there’s a lot of things I can still improve, especially handling double teams and passing it out, just different stuff like that,’’ he said. “Continuing to score from different spots on the floor, stretching the defense. I think that’s something I can always improve in every single way.’’

