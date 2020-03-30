Garza win Pete Newell Big Man award

Iowa center Luka Garza has been named the winner of the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award, which is given to the country’s top post player.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The award is named after Pete Newell, the former head coach at San Francisco, Michigan State and California who ran a camp for low-post players for 32 years. It is presented by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Garza averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season and became the first Big Ten player in 17 years to register seven 25-point/10-rebound performances in the same season. He finished the season with 16 consecutive 20-point games and became only the third Big Ten player to collect 740 points and 300 rebounds in a season.

Garza has made the first team of every All-America team and already has won five national player of the year awards. He also is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, which will be announced Wednesday, and the Wooden Award, which will be named next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.