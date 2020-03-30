Garza win Pete Newell Big Man award

Iowa center Luka Garza has been named the winner of the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award, which is given to the country’s top post player.
You have free articles remaining.
The award is named after Pete Newell, the former head coach at San Francisco, Michigan State and California who ran a camp for low-post players for 32 years. It is presented by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Garza averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season and became the first Big Ten player in 17 years to register seven 25-point/10-rebound performances in the same season. He finished the season with 16 consecutive 20-point games and became only the third Big Ten player to collect 740 points and 300 rebounds in a season.
Garza has made the first team of every All-America team and already has won five national player of the year awards. He also is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, which will be announced Wednesday, and the Wooden Award, which will be named next week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!