Garza wins Big Ten's MVP award

To the surprise of almost no one, Iowa’s Luka Garza was named the Big Ten’s men’s basketball player of the year Monday.

Garza led the conference in scoring all season and finished with and averaged of 26.2 points per game in league play, the best by a Big Ten player in 26 years.

He finished the regular season with 20 or more points in 16 consecutive games and scored at least 20 in 19 of the Hawkeyes 20 league games. He collected 16 points and 18 rebounds in the other game, against Nebraska.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a dream come true,’’ Garza said. “Being the first Hawkeye to win this award in 52 years means the world to me. You dream of moments like this. I want to thank my teammates and coaches. To be honest, if I wasn’t in this program, I don’t think any of this would be possible."

Garza is actually the first Iowa player ever to win the award, which was established in the 1984-85. Prior to that, the league’s top player was presented the Chicago Tribune Silver Basketball. Iowa had three players win that award: Sam Williams in 1968, Charles Darling in 1952 and Murray Wier in 1948.