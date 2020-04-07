Garza wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Toppin takes Wooden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Luka Garza won one big national award Tuesday.

He wanted two.

Iowa’s record-setting 6-foot-11 junior was named the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the top center in men's college basketball. But later in the day, it was announced that Dayton’s Obi Toppin had won the John R. Wooden Award as the top player in the country.

Toppin, who averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in leading Dayton to a 29-2 record and No. 3 national ranking, also beat out Garza for the Naismith Trophy and the Oscar Robertson Award last week after Garza had won six other national player of the year honors.

Garza at least got a very nice consolation prize in the form of the Jabbar award.

“I have looked up to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar my entire life,” Garza said. “To win an award in his name is a tremendous honor and one that I share with my family. I am incredibly grateful to have the coaching staff, group of teammates, and my family, which put me in position to win this award.’’

Jabbar, who led UCLA to three consecutive NCAA championships from 1966-69 and won six MVP awards in the NBA, praised Garza for his intelligence and efficiency on the court.