Garza's impending decision isn't an easy one

It’s fairly obvious that the national college basketball experts think they know what Luka Garza is going to do.
Pretty much all of them have the Iowa basketball team rated as a top 10 team for next season — even though it’s totally ludicrous to be making any sort of sports-related predictions right now — and some of them have the Hawkeyes pegged as high as No. 3 in the country.
They wouldn’t be saying that if they thought there was any chance that Garza wasn’t going to be back in the Iowa lineup.
But the truth is, no one really knows for sure what Garza is going to decide when he announces Sunday whether he will remain in the NBA draft or return to college for one final season.
It’s hardly a slam dunk that he’ll be back at Iowa.
Nor should it be.
Players who declared for the NBA draft this year have been placed in an unenviable quandary in which they’re left to make uneducated guesses about their immediate future.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they haven’t been able to go through individual workouts with teams to show what they can do. They haven’t been able to go through the NBA combine because there hasn’t been one.
Garza was among the players invited to the combine early last week, but no date has been set for the combine and it isn’t likely to happen.
The NCAA’s deadline for players to decide whether or not they return to school is Monday. Normally, that deadline falls two or three weeks before the draft. This time it’s two to three months.
Garza’s father, Frank, correctly described the situation in a recent interview as "bizarrely unfair."
Nevertheless, this is the hand these players have been dealt.
And now it’s time for everyone to put their cards on the table.
Chances are, if it wasn’t for the pandemic, Garza would be headed back to the Hawkeyes.
No one is projecting him to be drafted, although again, predictions at this point are an exercise in futility.
If he comes back to Iowa for his senior season, the 6-foot-11 center almost certainly will be everyone’s preseason national player of the year. The Hawkeyes will be loaded and in position to possibly have the best season in their history. If Garza stays healthy, he has a very good chance to become the school’s career scoring leader and possibly even the career rebounding leader.
If he does all of that, it could be impossible for NBA teams to resist the temptation to draft him next year.
But that’s if there even is a college basketball season.
That’s where the problem rears its ugly head.
COVID-19 appears to be on the verge of wiping out the entire college football season and the basketball season also could be in peril.
And that could be nudging Garza toward turning pro now. Even if he isn’t drafted, he would get a chance to earn an NBA roster spot.
And there also is a chance to possibly begin his pro career in Europe, where COVID-19 is being managed more efficiently and the likelihood of having a season is much more likely.
Playing in Europe isn’t as lucrative as playing in the NBA, but many players start out making six-figure salaries. According to eurohoops.com, at least a dozen players made more than $2 million playing in Europe last year.
As a big man who can shoot 3-pointers, Garza has a Euro type game and he reportedly already has solid offers from teams overseas.
All of those things are factors as Garza tries to navigate in a sea of unknowns.
We haven’t gotten a lot of hints about which way he is leaning. Most of the ones we’ve gotten have come from Frank Garza, who puts his son through two or three strenuous workouts almost every day. The elder Garza has done several interviews and is very active on social media.
Frank has frequently said that Luka loves Iowa, loves the college game and loves the idea of taking the Hawkeyes to new and unprecedented heights.
"If there were a (certain) season, it would be a slam dunk," Frank told the Cedar Rapids Gazette last week. "He’d be coming to do something that’s never been done before with his teammates for his coach, his community, his university."
Frank added on a podcast a few weeks ago that money has very little to do with Luka’s impending decision.
"This is a heart-centered kid, so that's why he's struggling so much," he said. "If he didn't care, he would have already signed a deal right now. If he didn't have a heart, he'd already have an agent because of so much uncertainty."
That uncertainty is having a tug of war with his heart right now.
We’ll find out Sunday which side wins.
