Garza's impending decision isn't an easy one

It’s fairly obvious that the national college basketball experts think they know what Luka Garza is going to do.

Pretty much all of them have the Iowa basketball team rated as a top 10 team for next season — even though it’s totally ludicrous to be making any sort of sports-related predictions right now — and some of them have the Hawkeyes pegged as high as No. 3 in the country.

They wouldn’t be saying that if they thought there was any chance that Garza wasn’t going to be back in the Iowa lineup.

But the truth is, no one really knows for sure what Garza is going to decide when he announces Sunday whether he will remain in the NBA draft or return to college for one final season.

It’s hardly a slam dunk that he’ll be back at Iowa.

Nor should it be.

Players who declared for the NBA draft this year have been placed in an unenviable quandary in which they’re left to make uneducated guesses about their immediate future.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they haven’t been able to go through individual workouts with teams to show what they can do. They haven’t been able to go through the NBA combine because there hasn’t been one.