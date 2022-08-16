Garza's passion for the game shows in Q-C camp

Luka Garza sat in front a group of more than 100 youth basketball players Tuesday morning and encouraged them to never give up on their passion for the game.

One season into his NBA career after earning national collegiate player of the year honors for Iowa, Garza told participants in the first of two sessions at the Luka Garza Academy to invest in the work it takes to maximize their potential.

“I averaged four points a game when I was a freshman in high school. People suggested I couldn’t play, but that didn’t stop me,’’ Garza said. “When I came to Iowa, people said I couldn’t play there, but that didn’t stop me. They said I couldn’t play in the NBA, and now that is motivation again.’’

Garza, who played for the Detroit Pistons last season and is in the process of finalizing an agreement with an NBA team for the upcoming season, encouraged the young players listening to him at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport to chase their own dreams.

“Find something you love, work hard at it every day and you will do great things,’’ Garza said.

Joined by former Hawkeye teammates Connor McCaffery, Patrick McCaffery and Austin Ash in instructing groups in skills and drills as they moved from court to court at the facility, Garza hoped to teach participants something they could take home, work on and incorporate into their own games.

The one-day academy also included an evening session designed for parents which featured Garza and his father, Frank, speaking on the role of parents and boundaries in the development of their child’s athletic career.

The Davenport camp was the first of three Garza will host in Iowa this week. Another is scheduled for Cedar Rapids on Wednesday and a third will be held Friday in Urbandale.

“This is a cool way for me to connect with people,’’ Garza said. “The people in Iowa were so good to me during my college career. This is a way to give something back.’’

He felt that was especially important after playing his senior season at Iowa without any fans in the stands because of coronavirus-related attendance restrictions.

“It’s good to see and be able to talk with Hawkeye fans,’’ Garza said. “Because of COVID, I missed that my senior year.’’

Garza enjoyed interacting with the players who took part in a morning session designed for boys and girls entering grades three through eight this fall.

“I showed them a few of my favorite moves, things they can do, and some skills that will help them. They gave me a pretty good workout, too, and we had a lot of fun,’’ Garza said.

Garza ran the entire group through some defensive drills before speaking to the young players, fielding a few questions and joining the other Hawkeyes in signing autographs at the end of a session which preceded an afternoon group of several dozen players who will be in ninth through 12th grade this fall.

A number of parents watched the morning sessions, something Garza appreciated.

“It is so important for parents to support the interests of their kids and it reminded me of the support I had from my parents growing up,’’ Garza said. “The encouraged me and that kind of support, it’s a big reason why I am sitting here today.’’

That type of positive encouragement and support is something Frank Garza believes in strongly and was among the reasons the evening event was included as part of the day-long appearance.

“It’s fun as a parent to watch Luka out working with younger players, sharing the game with kids the way others shared it with him when he was their age,’’ Frank Garza said. “To have Connor, Patrick and Austin out here all working with kids, it’s pretty special.’’

Connor McCaffery said Luka Garza often talked about wanting to host camps for kids during the final seasons of his consensus all-American career with the Hawkeyes.

“It’s something we talked about doing and to see it become a reality, that’s pretty great,’’ McCaffery said. “I’m glad we were able to put this together. He’s busy. We’re busy. But, we found a time to make it happen and we’ve had a chance to work with a great group of kids.’’

McCaffery remembers attending camps growing up and he learned Tuesday that teaching at a camp is a different challenge from participating in one.

“It’s definitely easier to be a camper,’’ he said. “I’ve learned you sometimes have to adjust a few things on the fly to make it work with the group you’re working with but I think we are doing a good job of coaching them up today. They’ve been fun to work with.’’

Garza had fun working it as well.

He encouraged young players to be vocal after scoring a basket, sharing the same passion for success he enjoyed as a Hawkeye.

“Let me hear it!’’ Garza encouraged, getting an earful of enthusiasm from most after they had successfully driven around his 6-foot-11 frame to score. “C’mon, let me hear it.’’