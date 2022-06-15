Gatens: Being a Hawk again is 'pretty cool'

IOWA CITY — There was a reason the lawn at Matt Gatens’ Des Moines-area home wasn’t as neatly manicured as usual recently.

The guy at the controls of the mower had just taken a call offering him an assistant coaching position on the Iowa basketball staff.

“The lines, they weren’t very straight. My mind was elsewhere,’’ Gatens recalled Wednesday, discussing how he learned he would replace retiring Kirk Speraw on Fran McCaffery’s coaching staff.

“To end up being a Hawk again, it’s pretty cool.’’

It’s been a week since Gatens’ hiring was announced and for the Iowa City native and four-year Hawkeye starter, it all still seems a little surreal.

“It’s unique,’’ Gatens said during an afternoon media session in the practice gym at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I’m thankful to coach for the opportunity. It’s pretty special and cool that he wants to have a former player on his staff. Coach Speraw has done an incredible job over the last 12 years. It’s a unique opportunity to have to be in this position, to be able to come home. It’s pretty special.’’

Gatens believes he is a product of his past, learning from his playing experiences both at the collegiate level and professionally overseas.

He expects to take something from the multitude of coaches who have helped him learn the game and more recently, learn the profession he is now part of in his third stop with a Division I program.

He was recruited to Iowa by Steve Alford, played for Todd Lickliter and McCaffery, grew up with Tom Davis as a family friend and went on to work on the staff at Auburn led by Bruce Pearl before spending the past four seasons at Drake as part of a staff led by Darian DeVries.

Each, along with the other assistants in the Drake program, earned mention from Gatens as influences in how he expects to approach things as a coach.

“Down to earth, hopefully easy to talk to,’’ Gatens said. “The door is always open. I want to be able to relate to the players. Like coach McCaffery, I’m a players’ coach,’’ Gatens said.

“Obviously, I’ve taken a lot from him. I finished my last couple of years with him and then coming back and always watching the program he’s built, I’m a guy who appreciates toughness, guys that are competitive players that want to win and players that want to get better.’’

Gatens said he wants to continue to learn as well.

His background as a shooter and working with guards will be beneficial assets on McCaffery’s staff.

But he mentioned that he wants to work with big men and point guards as well, expecting to broaden his knowledge as a teacher and coach of the game.

Iowa sophomore Payton Sandfort believes Gatens will be a perfect addition to the Hawkeye staff.

“He knows shooting and I’m looking forward to being able to learn from him,’’ Sandfort said. “He has a great background and will add a lot to the program.’’

Like Courtney Eldridge, the other new assistant on the Hawkeye staff who played on McCaffery-coached teams at North Carolina-Greensboro, Gatens can now tell recruits exactly what it’s like to play for McCaffery and be part of his program.

“It’s experience we can talk about,’’ Gatens said.

Gatens said he has always had the possibility of a return to Iowa in the back of his mind, but understood the coaching business doesn’t always work that way.

“You never know. It took the right situation at the right time for this to happen. I’ve always been a guy who believes in being where your feet are. I’ve never thought too far ahead of things like that,’’ Gatens said.

“You always dream of maybe a scenario where a return to Iowa could happen and I’m thankful it did. Coach Speraw had to retire for that to happen but I’m happy for him and know he’s going to enjoy playing more golf.’’

And Gatens, he’s going to enjoy a special opportunity.

“Coming back to place I grew up loving and being around, playing here and playing for a coach like coach McCaffery, the opportunity to come back and coach for him, coach with him and continue to build on what he’s done here it’s really exciting,’’ Gatens said

“To do it at a place I call home and be around family and friends is extra. It’s pretty special.’’

