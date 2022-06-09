Gatens returns home, joins Hawkeye staff

Matt Gatens is coming home.

The Iowa City native and four-year starter on the Iowa basketball team was named Thursday as an assistant coach on Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeye staff.

Gatens, who has spent the past four seasons working on the staff at Drake, will fill the position that became open when Kirk Speraw announced last month that he would retire at the end of June.

“I have an incredible amount of respect for what coach McCaffery, his staff and players have built in Iowa City. It’s a privilege to now work for my former coach and someone who I have looked up to since he started here 12 years ago,’’ Gatens said in a statement announcing his hire.

“I’m looking forward to representing Hawkeye Nation and competing for championships in a place that I call home. I can’t wait to proudly wear the black and gold once again.’’

Gatens started for the Hawkeyes from 2009-12 and his final two seasons were McCaffery’s first two as the Hawkeyes’ coach.

During his senior season, the Hawkeyes won seven more games than the previous year and advanced to postseason play for the first time in six years and the first time under McCaffery, reaching the second round of the NIT.

A two-time all-Big Ten selection and two-time team captain who was selected in 2012 as the recipient of the Chris Street Award, Gatens ranks 10th on Iowa’s career scoring list with 1,635 points and his 239 3-point baskets ranks third in Hawkeye history.

McCaffery said in a statement that he is excited to have one of his former Iowa players replace a former Hawkeye on the coaching staff as an assistant.

“Matt was a respected leader on my first two teams as Iowa’s head coach. I could tell right away that he exhibited all the necessary attributes to be a successful coach,’’ McCaffery said.

“Since transitioning to the coaching profession, Matt has gained valuable experience working on the staffs at Auburn and Drake. He will have an immediate impact on our program.’’

Gatens will be one of two new assistant coaches on the Hawkeye staff for the 2022-23 season.

Courtney Eldridge was promoted to an assistant coaching position in April after Billy Taylor left to become the head coach at Elon.

Gatens worked as an assistant coach on the Drake staff the past two seasons after serving as the Bulldogs’ director of operations for two years.

Drake made one NCAA tournament appearance, won regular-season championship in the Missouri Valley Conference and made two appearances in the championship game at the Missouri Valley Conference tourney during his tenure in Des Moines.

Prior to working at Drake, Gatens was part of Bruce Pearl’s staff at Auburn from 2017-19. He assisted there with the team’s travel, development, scouting, video and camps.

He played professionally in France, Spain, Turkey and Urkraine after completing his career at Iowa, returning to the United States in 2016 to play for the Iowa Energy in the NBA Developmental League but a torn anterior cruciate ligament ended his playing career five quarters into his only season with the Energy.

Gatens, the son of former Hawkeye Mike Gatens, graduated from Iowa City High in 2008, earning Iowa’s Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a senior. He led the Little Hawks to the Iowa Class 4A state title and continues to hold the school’s career scoring record.

Gatens and his wife, Erin, are the parents of two children, son Nash and daughter Noa.

