Giovanine decides time is right to step away from Augustana basketball program

His decision left little time for him to even tell his team that he was leaving the program. He informed President Bahls of his decision Monday evening and said he sent out a group text to his players about 15 minutes before Tuesday's press conference. He told them he would talk to each of them individually at some point later in the week.

The news, obviously, caught the players by surprise, including former Rockridge High School standout Carson Frakes, who happened to be near campus Tuesday.

He made an appearance at Carver Center well after the press conference and greeted Giovanine with a big hug that drew more emotion from the coach than did the announcement.

“It's a bit of a shock,” said Frakes. “But at the same time, I'm extremely happy for him. He deserves everything that's coming to him and he deserves to be retired happily with his wife and be with his kids as much as he wants.

“It's definitely a shock, though; I thought he would be here my whole four years. … When the time is right, the time is right. And I feel he felt this was his time.”

Augustana College president Steven Bahls called Tuesday's gathering the start of a celebration “of the Grey Giovanine era at Augustana.”