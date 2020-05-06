Giovanine leaves Augie a winner

He admitted there was no one event that changed the course of his future.

“At the end of all 27 seasons I've been a head coach, I've been ready to retire at the end of every season — you're so exhausted and spent,” joked Giovanine, who amassed a 433-150 overall record at Augie, including a 214-88 CCIW mark. “I really felt this year I didn't want to make any decision until at least May 1st because you tend to bounce back and get re-energized.

“The last couple of months I've just pulled to this direction more and more.”

There had been no slowing down the feisty 60-year-old — even in early 2019 as he battled prostate cancer through the final few months of the 2018-19 season ahead of surgery in March of that year.

He would leave games dripping as much sweat as his players. He constantly gave it his all on the bench.

Of late, though, there was less of his all to give.

“I did find this year, it was more challenging for me to coach following last year's surgery,” he admitted, adding he is healthy. “All of us, over the last couple of months, you have so much time to reflect and consider priorities and so on. It's been a gradual process. You can't coach forever. ...”