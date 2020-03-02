Good season not good enough for Augie to add to tourney trips

CCIW Tournament champ Elmhurst (23-5) along with UW-Oshkosh (19-8) and Ripon (20-7) earned Automatic Qualifier spots by virtue of winning their league tournaments. In the final Central Region rankings which is a road map to tourney berths for the committee, Augie was ranked No. 9. No. 8 UW-La Crosse (21-6) was also passed over despite a No. 18 Massey Rating, which was higher than Augie's.

Meanwhile, Benedictine got a spot despite being ranked 13th regionally, No. 83 in the Massey rankings and having lost three of its last five games after its best player went down with an injury.

“They don't consider how teams are playing and they don't consider injuries,” said Giovanine of the selection process. “In Division III, there is no sight or smell test. Who are the best teams? Who is trending? They don't do that in Division III. I'm not complaining. That's just the reality of it.

“We finish second in one of the two best conferences in the country, we go 18-8 against the No. 4 schedule in the country and we don't get in because our in-region record against ranked teams (2-6) wasn't good enough. Benedictine was 3-0. …

“That's not sour grapes, it's just the way it is.”

Being ranked No. 24 in the final Massey Ratings wasn't enough to get in the field of 64 for the Vikings.