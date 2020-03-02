Good season not good enough for Augie to add to tourney trips

When the 2019-20 college basketball campaign kicked off back in October, the Augustana men's program had plenty of questions about the product that would be on the court after major graduation hits.
During the four months of the season, the Vikings seemed to create just as many additional questions as they had divulged answers. There were thrilling victories they pulled out after blowing big leads. There were a couple of head-scratching losses to go with a couple of heartbreaks. It all led led to an 18-8 season in which the Vikings' unprecedented run of five straight CCIW regular-season titles was snapped.
On Monday, a string of six straight NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament appearances also ended. When the 64-team bracket was announced, there was no Augustana on the big board.
“Knowing how the process works, I knew we were a long-shot,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “We were 18-8 against the fourth toughest schedule in the country. If we were Division I we would have been a lock. But that's not how Division III works. Division III is much more about regional representation than getting the best teams in.
“Because we're in a region that has such a heavy concentration of the best teams, you can get squeezed out.”
Six Central Region teams — UW-Platteville (22-4), Washington University (20-5), St. Norbert (23-4), UW-Eau Claire (19-9), CCIW regular-season champ North Central (21-5) and Benedictine (20-6) — earned Pool C, or at-large, bids.
CCIW Tournament champ Elmhurst (23-5) along with UW-Oshkosh (19-8) and Ripon (20-7) earned Automatic Qualifier spots by virtue of winning their league tournaments. In the final Central Region rankings which is a road map to tourney berths for the committee, Augie was ranked No. 9. No. 8 UW-La Crosse (21-6) was also passed over despite a No. 18 Massey Rating, which was higher than Augie's.
Meanwhile, Benedictine got a spot despite being ranked 13th regionally, No. 83 in the Massey rankings and having lost three of its last five games after its best player went down with an injury.
“They don't consider how teams are playing and they don't consider injuries,” said Giovanine of the selection process. “In Division III, there is no sight or smell test. Who are the best teams? Who is trending? They don't do that in Division III. I'm not complaining. That's just the reality of it.
“We finish second in one of the two best conferences in the country, we go 18-8 against the No. 4 schedule in the country and we don't get in because our in-region record against ranked teams (2-6) wasn't good enough. Benedictine was 3-0. …
“That's not sour grapes, it's just the way it is.”
Being ranked No. 24 in the final Massey Ratings wasn't enough to get in the field of 64 for the Vikings.
Being No. 32 in the RPI (Ratings Percentage Index; that takes into account a number of statistical factors) wasn't enough for a coveted Pool C bid.
“We were one of the 35 best teams in the country, but because so many of the best teams in the country are concentrated in this region, we don't get in,” said Giovanine. “That's the harsh reality.”
In October, Giovanine knew he had pieces to work with on this roster led by seniors Pierson Wofford, Micah Martin, Austin Elledge and Lucas Simon. The puzzle came together as the season wore on, but the Vikings lacked that go-to guy who could put away games. There was no Chris Orange, Nolan Ebel, Hunter Hill who wanted the ball at the end of games and would deliver.
“I went into this season knowing it would be a process and that we would have to evolve and we weren't very good early in the year,” said Giovanine, whose club started CCIW play at 2-2 before finishing 12-4. “We became a very solid, good team. I credit our guys for really hanging in there when it wasn't going great and really developing.”
Now, the page turns to recruiting and writing a new script for the 2020-21 season. The Vikings return six players who saw considerable action this season and also mix in three players (injured Carson Frakes and Carter Duwa and Jarrett Tribble, who has resolved an eligibility issue) who missed all or parts of the season.
Without a tournament bid, the coaching staff also gets an unusual jump on recruiting and seeing high school players in tournament action.
“These guys will be hungry to compete for a championship again,” Giovanine said. “We have nine guys coming back that we think can be good players. How they approach this spring and summer will certainly be key.”