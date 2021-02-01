Grandison hopes to keep making the 'dirty plays'

CHAMPAIGN — It's a dirty job but somebody has to do it.

That's how Illinois forward Jacob Grandison feels about what he brings to the Illini: Handling the "dirty plays" that might end up with him on the court or in the stands.

"In terms of my role, we need an energy guy making those dirty plays that people don't want to make," Grandison said. "Just hustle plays and I've got a lot of energy to give. I think it is one of the best ways that I can impact this team and help us win. That was my focus (against Iowa) and I gave it all I got and we got the win."

During Friday's 80-75 win over the No. 7 Hawkeyes, Grandison played 30 minutes — his longest time on the court this season — and notched his first career double-double for Illinois with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Accepting a different role than in his freshman and sophomore years at Holy Cross has been a process.

"I've not always been that guy,'' Grandison said. "Before I had to be the guy that scored the ball and that was my role. Now I've kind of bought in and figured it out.