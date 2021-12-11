Great start, strong finish key Vikings to men's basketball victory

With the start the Augustana College men's basketball team got off to Saturday night, it looked as if might be an easy, as well as a much-needed, victory.
It ended up being anything but easy, but the Vikings showed some grit and resolve in holding off the Carthage Firebirds 92-82 Saturday evening in CCIW action at the Carver Center.
The Vikings got off to a blazing start, making five straight 3-pointers and looking as if they were cruising as they worked out to a 17-2 lead. The Vikings led 45-33 at halftime and were up 59-39 on a Nic Gilberto 3-pointer at the 15:38 mark of the second half.
But with 5:46 left in regulation, the Firebirds (4-5, 0-4 CCIW) had used some tough defense to crawl back to within 67-64.
That was when junior guard Matt Hunushewsky stepped up and turned the game.
After he drilled a 3-pointer that gave the hosts a 67-60 lead, he converted a three-point play with 5:37 left that quelled a Carthage run and made it 70-64.
“I just saw an open lane when we went to a four-out set,” said Hanushewsky, who finished with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds in a fill-in starting role for Carter Duwa. “We just needed to drive the ball and get it to the rim.”
Up 72-66 on a Matt Hawkins bucket off a Daniel Carr feed, Hanushewsky found Chase Larsen on a cut that led to another three-point play and a 75-67 Augie lead.
After a defensive stop, Luke Johnson (19 points) hit another triple that gave the Vikes (5-4, 1-1 CCIW) plenty of cushion to secure the victory in a foul-plagued finish.
Former Rock Island High School prep Colton Sigel scored his first collegiate start back in his home haunts on Saturday for the depleted Firebirds who were without four of their top eight scorers on the season. Sigel finished with eight points as Carthage was led by Garrett Horner's 24.
Along with Hanushewsky, there were plenty of guys who stepped up.
Larsen, a freshman, had his best collegiate game, finishing with a game-high 25 points. Nate Ortiz drew a huge charge that sent Carthage standout Fillip Bulatovic (10 points, seven rebounds) to the bench with his fourth foul at a crucial point in the second half. Carr, a junior who struggled a bit offensively, still turned in a solid defensive effort and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds that helped Augie to a 38-26 board edge.
Senior Justin Bottorff, who finished with six points, three rebounds and a pair of assists in 9-plus minutes drew praise from his coach.
“Quite frankly, the key to the game was Justin Bottorff,” said first-year Augie head coach Tom Jessee. “He calmed us down and made some really good, heady, smart veteran plays.”
Still, it was Larsen who had the eye-opening effort.
“That's what he can do,” said Jessee. “That's why he was highly recruited. He's got a really good college body even though he is young, he's aggressive and has toughness.”
He was also key to Augie's great start. In the first half, he was 6-for-6 shooting and had 15 points by halftime.
A good sign for the young Vikings was the ability to handle some adversity when it struck in the second half.
“You can see that we're learning,” said Jessee.
“This was huge,” said Hanushewsky of the win. “Last week at Millikin (an ugly 70-45 loss), our heads were down. We came back and had a great week of practice and went out and executed.”