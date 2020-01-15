Green puts on show in Panthers' comeback win

Brown helped the Panthers seal the victory with a drive and dish to Trae Berhow for a 3-pointer before taking the ball to the rim and finishing through contact for a late nine-point advantage.

“I’ve been putting a lot more work with my handle and being more aggressive and strong with the ball,” Brown said. “Obviously a lot of teams are putting their best defender on AJ so that leaves somebody that I think I should be able to beat on me. I should be able to get downhill and create for myself and others.”

Knowing Brown has invested four-to-five intense individual workouts a week to become more confident with the ball, Jacobson had no hesitation in letting his senior take over the point for several key possessions.

“Had he not been working hard the last two months, I don’t know if I would have made that shift there in the second half,” Jacobson said. “It felt like the best way to play it was to get him in space and see if we could get him downhill. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him right now.”

As for Green's performance, UNI’s coach admitted there are times within games when he finds himself enjoying and appreciating the sophomore's ability to take over alongside the fans.

“It’s a unique deal,” Jacobson said. “He works so hard it. I’m not surprised by any of it because of how hard he works, but I hope our fans and other people that are watching us play right now appreciate it and that they do enjoy it.”

