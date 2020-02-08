Green's big night propels Panthers

“It’s just hooping really,” Green said. “You’ve just got to trust all the work you’ve put in and just go out there and do what you do when no one is in the gym and you’re just there by yourself.”

Drake had built a five-point lead four minutes into the second half before Green sparked UNI’s first of multiple responses with his four-point play.

Green eventually put the Panthers up four, 54-50, with a pull-up jumper and a difficult step-back 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer. Tywhon Pickford then went over the top of Robbins, one of the nation’s top shot blockers, for an emphatic dunk off a Haldeman bounce pass that sent the McLeod Center decibel level through the roof as UNI led, 59-56.

Drake responded with a timely 8-0 run capped by a traditional three-point play from Anthony Murphy to take a 66-61 lead with 6:56 remaining.

Green, however, refused to fade. He opened a game-changing 13-0 run with a step-back 3-pointer, followed by a go-ahead bank off the drive and another 3-pointer. Haldeman later worked the clock down and hit a 3-pointer off a crossover dribble to cap the surge as UNI led 76-68 with 1:36 to play and continued to hit shots down the stretch.