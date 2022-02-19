Gritty Hawkeyes knock off Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa rolled up its sleeves and went to work Saturday.

The Hawkeyes turned in a blue-collar effort to earn a gritty 75-62 Big Ten basketball victory over 18th-ranked Ohio State at Value City Arena.

Iowa grabbed half of its 40 rebounds on the offensive boards, collected 18 second-chance points and turned 14 turnovers by the Buckeyes into 16 points to earn its first win of the season over a ranked opponent in five tries and collect its first coveted Quad 1 victory of the season.

"That was as hard as we’ve played in a long, long time," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a postgame interview on the Hawkeye Radio Network. "We really competed and fought."

The Hawkeyes found success with an effective man-to-man defense in the second half, which held Ohio State without a field goal for a stretch of 7 minutes, 54 seconds midway through the half.

The Buckeyes had tied the game at 49-49 on a lay-in by Cedric Russell with 13:16 remaining in the game, but by the time Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler scored with 5:24 to play, Iowa had built a 66-53 advantage.

Iowa didn’t stop working.

After a 3-pointer by E.J. Liddell pulled the Buckeyes within 68-62 with 2:40 remaining, the Hawkeyes continued to aggressively crash the offensive glass.

A pair of offensive rebounds ultimately led to Connor McCaffery drilling a 3-pointer from the wing with 1:44 left to extend the Hawkeye lead to 71-62.

"That was a great sequence. There was no need to get a quick shot, we had the lead, we ran nearly a minute off the clock on the possession, Connor hit the 3-pointer and that was essentially the ballgame," Fran McCaffery said.

Iowa sealed its fourth true road victory of the season by holding Ohio State without a point over the last 2:40 as it outscored the Buckeyes 36-24 in the second half.

"To limit them to 24 points, that was big," Iowa forward Kris Murray said. "We were getting stops, making them work, and with every stop we gained confidence in our ability. The last part of the first half and the second half, we were good."

McCaffery didn’t disagree, pointing to three second-half stretches where the Hawkeyes recorded stops on three straight possessions while limiting the Buckeyes to 8-of-20 shooting after rallying to take a 39-38 lead into the locker room at halftime.

"We knew we had to play good defense. They have a multitude of offensive weapons and we had to be ready to fight on defense," McCaffery said.

The Hawkeyes won the rebounding battle 40-31, outscored Ohio State in the paint 36-34 and turned the ball over just eight times.

"The way we pounded the glass, that allowed us to get some run outs, get some easy baskets, do what we like to do," McCaffery said. "I felt offensively, we did a better job of moving the ball."

But everything started for Iowa on defense and began with limiting the Buckeyes’ scoring leader, E.J. Liddell, to 15 points.

That opened some things up for freshman Malaki Branham, who more than doubled his season average of 10.7 points per game with a 22-point performance.

Seven came during the opening minutes of the game as Ohio State worked to build a lead which reached 21-10 on a basket by Liddell with 13:12 to play in the first half.

Iowa answered by putting the ball in the hands of Keegan Murray.

The junior scored 10 consecutive points over the next three minutes to get Iowa back into the game, pulling within 21-20 with 10:42 left in the opening half.

Zed Key connected on a 3-point play for the Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten) to give Ohio State some breathing room before a 3-pointer by Keegan Murray, who collected 20 of his 24 points in the first, positioned Iowa to take a lead later in the half.

Ahron Ulis pushed Iowa (18-8, 8-7) in front 33-32 on a pair of free throws with 2:31 to go in a half that ended with a Jordan Bohannon 3-pointer giving the Hawkeyes a 39-36 edge before Liddell hit two free throws in the final second to tighten the margin at the break.

As the Buckeyes doubled down on Keegan Murray, Kris Murray collected all but two of his 11 points in the second half and Bohannon finished off a 10-point game in the second half.

"The first half was not my best half, so I knew I had to pick it up in the second half," Kris Murray said. "I kept my confidence and when they doubled on Keegan, that opens opportunities for all of us."

