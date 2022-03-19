Growth remains a goal for Hawkeyes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The only expectations left unfulfilled by the Iowa basketball team during a 26-win season were those of players in the Hawkeye locker room.

In what was projected to be a rebuilding year, Iowa exceeded preseason expectations that pegged the Hawkeyes as a ninth-place team in the Big Ten.

That didn’t make the sting of Thursday’s 67-63 loss to Richmond in the opening round of the NCAA tourney any easier to take.

"Couldn’t be feeling worse. There’s only one team that going to end on a win, but this is probably the worst game we played all year, and I don’t think it’s close," guard Connor McCaffery said. "So, it’s definitely not a good feeling in the stomach right now."

But, in time …

"I’m sure when we look back — I mean, nobody thought we were even going to make the tournament — so while right now it feels pretty terrible, but probably in a couple of months, we’ll probably feel a little bit better."

While it might take that long to dissect exactly what went wrong during the Hawkeyes’ first first-game exit in NCAA play since 2014 — how a team went from looking so good in winning four games in four days to claim the Big Ten title to struggling to find any sort of offensive rhythm four days later — the big picture clearly paints a different image.

A young group of Hawkeyes benefited from the leadership of the team’s three seniors, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Austin Ash.

It benefited from the unexpected emergence of Keegan Murray as a first-team All-American, and progress from other underclassmen as well.

The growth of Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins, Kris Murray, Joe Toussaint and Ahron Ulis made a difference, and newcomers Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort made an impact.

Collectively — and don’t discount the significance of the way this team bonded into a cohesive unit — they put Iowa in a position to accomplish what the Hawkeyes did down the stretch of a 26-10 season.

Iowa went 12-3 after shifting Bohannon from off guard to the point and inserting Perkins into starting five, a move which led the Hawkeyes to a share of fourth place in the final Big Ten standings and the program’s ninth upper division finish in the conference in the last 10 seasons.

That stretch run led Iowa to a 26-10 season — a win total topped in school history only by a 30-5 team that reached the Elite Eight in the 1987 NCAA tourney — and the Hawkeyes’ first Big Ten tourney title since 2006.

It also rekindled thoughts of the possibility of a deep NCAA run in March, something that didn’t materialize a year earlier either when the Hawkeye roster was stocked with future NBA draft picks Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp.

Outside of the silence of the locker room at the KeyBank Center, coach Fran McCaffery shared the empathy he felt for his players after Hawkeye hopes for ending an NCAA Sweet 16 drought that dates to 1999 were slashed by the Spiders.

"It’s not about me. It’s not about what I want. I want what they want. I want them to experience it," Fran McCaffery said. "That’s where I’m coming from. I’m just disappointed for them because they came a long way. In this league, 26 wins, that’s hard to do."

As Connor McCaffery alluded to, time will allow the Hawkeyes to wrap their heads around just how much this team accomplished in the weeks and months ahead.

As he had done throughout his career, Bohannon had a hand in a lot of that success.

And when time ran out on Iowa’s season Thursday, he had played in an NCAA-record 179 games, starting 169 of them.

He finished with 2,033 points, third on the Hawkeyes’ career list, finished fourth in NCAA history with 455 3-point baskets and established Iowa school records with 704 assists and an 88.7% touch at the free throw line.

"You think about the all the numbers, they’re absolutely staggering," Fran McCaffery said. "The 2,000 points, more 3s made than anybody else who ever played in the Big Ten, more assists than anybody that ever played at Iowa, that’s somebody that takes great pride in wearing that jersey."

Keegan Murray, who led the Big Ten in scoring with an average of 23.5 points per game, recorded 307 field goals to break a school record that John Johnson set in 1970.

He also established Iowa records with 554 field goal attempts and 822 points, topping the single-season scoring mark of 747 set by Garza a year ago and finished ninth on the program’s rebounding list with 301.

Keegan Murray has a decision to make.

It is likely both he and his brother, Kris Murray, will test the NBA draft process. They’ll work out for NBA teams and discuss where they might fit in this year’s draft and then make a decision about whether to pursue professional opportunities or return for an additional year of growth at the college level.

Connor McCaffery and Rebraca, who finished second on the team with 202 rebounds, have additional years of eligibility available as well if they choose to use them.

Following Thursday’s game, Fran McCaffery was asked about the possibility of Connor McCaffery returning.

"Obviously, I’d love to have him back. He has the opportunity and he’s a winner," the Iowa coach said. "There’s so much love and respect for him in that locker room. So, we’ll see."

Iowa will see just how its roster for the 2022-23 season shakes out in upcoming months.

As Keegan Murray demonstrated while raising his scoring average by 16.5 points — the largest season-over-season growth from one year to the next by a Big Ten player since Illinois’ Rick Schmidt raised his scoring average by 17.6 points between the 1972-73 and 1973-74 seasons — offseason growth can change things dramatically.

Of the 10 players who saw the court Thursday for Iowa, all but Bohannon have the chance to return next season.

"I think for us it's really just on to next year," Keegan Murray said following Thursday's game. "Go through offseason again, get better. We put our stamp on this program, I feel like positively, so now it's just going into the offseason and work."

The Hawkeyes signed two guards in November, including 6-foot-3 guard Dasonte Brown from Boston and 6-5 guard Josh Dix of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Brown adds potential at the point while Dix is currently working his way back after breaking both a tibula and fibula during a prep game earlier this year.

